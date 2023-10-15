Advertisement
KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Kia Picanto

The Pakistani automobile market has been witnessing a wave of new and exciting vehicles, and one car that has recently captured the attention of car enthusiasts is the KIA Picanto. Known for its compact size, stylish design, and impressive features, the Picanto is making a strong impression in Pakistan.

Exterior Design

One of the first things you’ll notice about the KIA Picanto is its modern and sleek exterior design. Despite its compact size, the Picanto exudes a sense of style and sophistication. The front fascia features KIA’s signature tiger-nose grille, which is complemented by stylish headlights and LED daytime running lights. The Picanto’s well-sculpted body and clean lines give it a contemporary and sporty appearance that stands out on the road.

Interior Comfort

Step inside the KIA Picanto, and you’ll find a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and attention to detail. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto offers ample headroom and legroom for both the front and rear passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long journeys a breeze.

Safety Technology

KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and more.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

  1. KIA Picanto 1.0 MT: PKR 3,350,000/-
  2. KIA Picanto 1.0 AT: PKR 3,950,000 /-

KIA Picanto 2023 specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission

Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed

Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy

Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

