KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

The Pakistani automobile market has been witnessing a wave of new and exciting vehicles, and one car that has recently captured the attention of car enthusiasts is the KIA Picanto. Known for its compact size, stylish design, and impressive features, the Picanto is making a strong impression in Pakistan.

Exterior Design

One of the first things you’ll notice about the KIA Picanto is its modern and sleek exterior design. Despite its compact size, the Picanto exudes a sense of style and sophistication. The front fascia features KIA’s signature tiger-nose grille, which is complemented by stylish headlights and LED daytime running lights. The Picanto’s well-sculpted body and clean lines give it a contemporary and sporty appearance that stands out on the road.

Interior Comfort

Step inside the KIA Picanto, and you’ll find a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and attention to detail. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto offers ample headroom and legroom for both the front and rear passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long journeys a breeze.

Safety Technology

KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and more.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

KIA Picanto 1.0 MT: PKR 3,350,000/-
KIA Picanto 1.0 AT: PKR 3,950,000 /-

KIA Picanto 2023 specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 3595 mm
Kerb Weight 840 KG
Overall Width 1595 mm
Boot Space 200 L
Overall Height 1490 mm
Seating Capacity 5 persons
Wheel Base 2385 mm
No. of Doors 5 doors
Ground Clearance 152 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol
Turbo Charger None
Displacement 1000 cc
No. of Cylinders 3
Drive Train FWD
Cylinder Configuration In-Line
Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio 10.5:1
Torque 94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder 4
Fuel System MPi
Valve Mechanism DOHC
Max Speed 180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission Type Manual
Gearbox 5 – speed

Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m
Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front Brakes Solid Disc
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear Brakes Drum

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels
Tyre Size 165/65/14
Wheel Size 14 in
Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size 14 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Mileage Highway 15 KM/L