KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

The Pakistani automobile market has been witnessing a wave of new and exciting vehicles, and one car that has recently captured the attention of car enthusiasts is the KIA Picanto. Known for its compact size, stylish design, and impressive features, the Picanto is making a strong impression in Pakistan.
One of the first things you’ll notice about the KIA Picanto is its modern and sleek exterior design. Despite its compact size, the Picanto exudes a sense of style and sophistication. The front fascia features KIA’s signature tiger-nose grille, which is complemented by stylish headlights and LED daytime running lights. The Picanto’s well-sculpted body and clean lines give it a contemporary and sporty appearance that stands out on the road.
Step inside the KIA Picanto, and you’ll find a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and attention to detail. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto offers ample headroom and legroom for both the front and rear passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long journeys a breeze.
KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and more.
The Picanto is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
