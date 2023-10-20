KIA Seltos 2023: Style, Comfort, and Performance

In the world of automotive excellence, the 2023 KIA Seltos is making waves, and it’s not hard to see why. This subcompact crossover SUV has garnered immense popularity in the automotive industry, and its reputation as an uncommon choice is well-deserved. Let’s delve into why the KIA Seltos is a compelling option for those seeking style, comfort, and performance on the road.

A Glimpse into the Past:

The KIA Seltos made its debut in the Indian automotive scene in 2019, and it arrived with a bang. Over 50,000 bookings were placed during its launch, setting the stage for its journey to greatness. The Seltos is the ideal companion for long family trips or daily commuting, offering a blend of style, power, and technology that’s hard to match.

Exterior Elegance:

The KIA Seltos is a head-turner with its striking exterior. Sleek lines, alloy rims, and captivating curves make it a sight to behold on the road. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, the Seltos will leave a lasting impression.

Advertisement

Luxury Inside:

Step inside the KIA Seltos, and you’ll find a haven of luxury. The top-tier variant offers a panoramic sunroof, sumptuous sage green leather seats, silver painted door handles, and ambient sound mood lamps that create a rich and inviting atmosphere. KIA’s commitment to high-quality features is evident in the Seltos. Safety takes center stage with features like collision avoidance, smart cruise control, blind spot collision warning, and six airbags, including side airbags. In its price range, the KIA Seltos stands as one of the safest SUVs available.

Powerful Performance:

Under the hood, the KIA Seltos houses a 1.5L G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT engine with a displacement of 1500 cc. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient performance. With an ARAI mileage of 19.1 kmpl, this SUV is not just about looks; it’s built to deliver on the road.

Key Specifications:

Engine Displacement: 1493cc

Advertisement

Maximum Power: 114.41 bhp at 4000 rpm

Maximum Torque: 250 Nm at 1500–2750 rpm

Seating capacity: 5

Boot Space: 433 Litres

Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0 Liters

Body Type: SUV

Advertisement

Pricing:

While the KIA Seltos is a remarkable choice, the exact price can vary. In Pakistan, it is estimated to be around Rs. 6,623,600, although prices may fluctuate.

Safety First:

With six airbags and a suite of advanced safety features, the KIA Seltos prioritizes the well-being of its passengers. Whether it’s protecting against collisions or ensuring a comfortable ride, safety is non-negotiable.

Open Up to the Sky:

The KIA Seltos comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to your driving experience. It allows you to connect with the great outdoors while cruising in style.

Advertisement

Also Read Kia and Hyundai are recalling 91,000 cars in the US over fire risks Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling more than 91,000 vehicles in the...