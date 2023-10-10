Advertisement
KIA Sportage 2023 New Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
The KIA Sportage is a name that has become synonymous with style, performance, and innovation in the automotive world. With each new iteration, KIA has continued to push the boundaries, offering consumers a versatile and exciting driving experience. The latest model, the KIA Sportage 2023, is no exception, and it has been generating significant buzz in Pakistan’s automobile market.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage 2023 is expected to offer a range of engine options, including petrol and diesel variants. The exact engine lineup may vary depending on the trim levels available in the Pakistani market.

Transmission

The Sportage typically comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and effortless driving experience. Manual transmission options may also be available, catering to different preferences.

Interior Features

KIA is known for providing a well-appointed interior with advanced technology and comfort features. The Sportage 2023 is expected to offer amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and spacious seating.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage is anticipated to come equipped with a suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Exterior Design

The KIA Sportage is known for its eye-catching design, characterized by bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and sleek LED headlights. The 2023 model is expected to continue this trend with a modern and dynamic exterior.

Variants

The Sportage typically offers a range of trim levels, allowing buyers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. These trim levels may include base variants as well as higher-end options with more advanced features.

Fuel Efficiency

KIA has been emphasizing fuel efficiency in its recent models, and the Sportage is likely to offer competitive mileage figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance drives.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
KIA Sportage Alpha

PKR 73 lacs

KIA Sportage FWD

PKR 80.4 lacs
KIA Sportage AWD

PKR 87.7 lacs

KIA Sportage Black LE

PKR 93 lacs

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4485 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space869 L
Overall Height1635 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power155 HP at 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque196 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/60/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity62 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

