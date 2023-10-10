KIA Sportage 2023 New Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The KIA Sportage is a name that has become synonymous with style, performance, and innovation in the automotive world. With each new iteration, KIA has continued to push the boundaries, offering consumers a versatile and exciting driving experience. The latest model, the KIA Sportage 2023, is no exception, and it has been generating significant buzz in Pakistan’s automobile market.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage 2023 is expected to offer a range of engine options, including petrol and diesel variants. The exact engine lineup may vary depending on the trim levels available in the Pakistani market.

Transmission

The Sportage typically comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and effortless driving experience. Manual transmission options may also be available, catering to different preferences.

Interior Features

KIA is known for providing a well-appointed interior with advanced technology and comfort features. The Sportage 2023 is expected to offer amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and spacious seating.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage is anticipated to come equipped with a suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Exterior Design

The KIA Sportage is known for its eye-catching design, characterized by bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and sleek LED headlights. The 2023 model is expected to continue this trend with a modern and dynamic exterior.

Variants

The Sportage typically offers a range of trim levels, allowing buyers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. These trim levels may include base variants as well as higher-end options with more advanced features.

Fuel Efficiency

KIA has been emphasizing fuel efficiency in its recent models, and the Sportage is likely to offer competitive mileage figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance drives.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Sportage Alpha PKR 73 lacs KIA Sportage FWD PKR 80.4 lacs KIA Sportage AWD PKR 87.7 lacs KIA Sportage Black LE PKR 93 lacs

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4485 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 869 L Overall Height 1635 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 155 HP at 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 196 Nm at 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/60/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 62 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L

