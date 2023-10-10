KIA Sportage 2023 New Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Prius latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The KIA Sportage is a name that has become synonymous with style, performance, and innovation in the automotive world. With each new iteration, KIA has continued to push the boundaries, offering consumers a versatile and exciting driving experience. The latest model, the KIA Sportage 2023, is no exception, and it has been generating significant buzz in Pakistan’s automobile market.
Engine Options
The KIA Sportage 2023 is expected to offer a range of engine options, including petrol and diesel variants. The exact engine lineup may vary depending on the trim levels available in the Pakistani market.
Transmission
The Sportage typically comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and effortless driving experience. Manual transmission options may also be available, catering to different preferences.
Interior Features
KIA is known for providing a well-appointed interior with advanced technology and comfort features. The Sportage 2023 is expected to offer amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and spacious seating.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage is anticipated to come equipped with a suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.
Exterior Design
The KIA Sportage is known for its eye-catching design, characterized by bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and sleek LED headlights. The 2023 model is expected to continue this trend with a modern and dynamic exterior.
Variants
The Sportage typically offers a range of trim levels, allowing buyers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. These trim levels may include base variants as well as higher-end options with more advanced features.
Fuel Efficiency
KIA has been emphasizing fuel efficiency in its recent models, and the Sportage is likely to offer competitive mileage figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance drives.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
KIA Sportage Alpha
PKR 73 lacs
KIA Sportage FWD
PKR 80.4 lacs
KIA Sportage AWD
PKR 87.7 lacs
KIA Sportage Black LE
PKR 93 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4485 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|869 L
|Overall Height
|1635 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|155 HP at 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|196 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/60/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|62 L
|Mileage Highway
|12 KM/L
