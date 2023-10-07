KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition price decreased

Renowned for its striking and attention-grabbing design that distinguishes it from the standard KIA Sportage SUV model, this special variant, introduced by Lucky Motors on May 8, 2023, boasts an array of exceptional design elements.

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of the KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition has been reduced by Rs350,000 to Rs9,300,000 from its previous tag of Rs9,650,000.

Engine

The KIA Sportage is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline MPI engine with a displacement of 1999 cc. It delivers 115/6200 kW/rpm and 196/4000 Nm/rpm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic and sportmatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Exterior

The Black Edition’s exterior design incorporates blacked-out elements, including a gloss black grille with a black chrome surround, black roof rails, black side mirror caps, and distinctive 18-inch alloy wheels with a black finish and silver accents.

LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs) enhance safety and aesthetics. The smart welcome system automatically activates when you approach the vehicle with the smart key fob, adding to the convenience of driving the Sportage.

LED rear combination lamps improve visibility and design. The glossy black radiator grille, black molding side sill, dark satin finish molding beltline, and glossy black skid plate complete the exterior features.

Interior

Inside the KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition, a sophisticated and sleek design prevails, featuring black leather accents and high-quality materials. Premium black leather seats, door panels, and dashboard emphasize the luxurious ambiance.

The cabin offers generous space for passengers and luggage, making it suitable for families and long journeys. The modern dashboard hosts a user-friendly infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control add convenience.

A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light. The vehicle also features an auto-defogger system for maintaining clear visibility. The steering wheel features audio remote controls for ease of use. A 3.5-inch monochrome TFT-LCD display behind the steering wheel provides essential vehicle information.

Comfort and Convenience Features

The KIA Sportage comes equipped with various comfort and convenience features, including a door lock system, park assist sensors, cruise control, rearview camera, air purifier, window defogger, seat belts, parking brake, auto hold, central door lock, tailgate, immobilizer, and rain sensor.

Safety Features

Safety features of the Sportage include SRS airbags, hill-start assist control, downhill brake control, parking assist system, vehicle stability management, cruise control, and drive mode select.

