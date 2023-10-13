KIA Sportage in Pakistan: New Price, Variants, and Specifications – October 2023

KIA, the well-known South Korean car manufacturer, has left a lasting impact on the Pakistani automotive market since its introduction in 2018. With its sleek designs, exceptional comfort, advanced features, and dependable performance, KIA has gained the favor of numerous Pakistani consumers. Among its impressive range, the KIA Sportage takes the spotlight for its versatility and comfort. In this piece, we will provide an in-depth look at the KIA Sportage in Pakistan, covering its variations, pricing, specifications, and safety features as of October 2023.

The KIA Sportage: An Adaptable SUV

The KIA Sportage, categorized as a compact SUV, initially entered the Pakistani market in the 2000s. However, it faced challenges during its second generation due to subpar safety ratings, prompting KIA to temporarily withdraw from the Pakistani market. In 2019, the brand made a successful comeback, capitalizing on the rising popularity of SUVs in the region. Since then, the KIA Sportage has become a top-selling model, aligning perfectly with the shifting consumer preference towards SUVs rather than sedans.

Varieties of KIA Sportage

KIA Motors presents four distinct variations of the Sportage in Pakistan, all equipped with a 2000cc engine and automatic transmission. These variations offer slight differences in features and pricing to cater to a diverse range of consumer preferences. The available KIA Sportage variations in Pakistan are as follows:

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage Alpha

KIA Sportage FWD

KIA Sportage AWD

KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

As of October 2023, the KIA Sportage is available at a price range between PKR 7,300,000 for the Alpha variant and PKR 9,650,000 for the Black Limited Edition variant. This pricing spectrum offers choices that cater to a variety of budgets and preferences.

Engine Specifications

In the Pakistani market, the KIA Sportage is furnished with a robust 2.0-liter MPI gasoline engine, featuring an impressive 2000cc engine capacity capable of generating 157 ps of maximum power at 6,200 rpm and 20 kg.m of torque. It boasts a 6-speed automatic and SportMatic transmission, providing a seamless and enjoyable driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

While the fuel economy may exhibit slight variations across different variants, the estimated average fuel consumption of the KIA Sportage is approximately 10 km/l in urban settings and 12 km/l on highways. Moreover, it boasts a generous fuel tank capacity of 62 liters, enabling extended journeys with fewer refueling stops.

Safety Aspects

Safety takes precedence in the KIA Sportage, with an array of features designed to ensure the well-being of both drivers and passengers. Notable safety features include:

Airbags for the driver and passengers.

Hill-start assist.

Downhill slope control.

Parking assistance.

Vehicle stability management systems.

Cruise control for maintaining a constant speed.

Options for selecting various driving modes.

KIA Sportage Specifications

Price Range: PKR 73.0 – 95.0 lakhs Body Type:

SUV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height):

4485 x 1855 x 1635 mm Ground Clearance:

172 mm Engine Displacement:

2000 cc Transmission: Automatic Horsepower:

155 hp Torque: 155 – 196 Nm Cargo Space:

869 Liters Kerb Weight: 1500 – 1544 KG Fuel Type: Petrol Mileage:

10 – 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity:

62 – 64 Liters Seating Capacity:

5 Persons Top Speed: 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size: 225/55/18

In Conclusion

As of October 2023, the KIA Sportage continues to make its mark in the Pakistani automotive market, offering a variety of versions, remarkable specifications, and a strong commitment to safety. Whether you’re in search of a dependable family SUV or a stylish urban cruiser, the KIA Sportage provides options to meet your requirements and preferences. Drive with assurance and comfort in this adaptable and well-equipped SUV.