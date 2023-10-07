KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023
The Tesla Model Y starts at AED 246,990 and faces strong competition...
The automotive market in Pakistan is continually evolving, with a growing demand for versatile and stylish SUVs. In this context, the KIA Sportage has gained significant attention for its blend of modern design, advanced features, and reliability.
Engine Options
The KIA Sportage typically offers a range of engine options to cater to different preferences. These engines are known for their reliability and efficiency, delivering a balance of performance and fuel economy.
Spacious Interior
Inside the cabin, the Sportage offers a comfortable and roomy environment for both drivers and passengers. Quality materials and an ergonomic design contribute to an inviting interior, making it suitable for daily commutes and longer journeys.
Advanced Technology
KIA is recognized for incorporating cutting-edge technology into its vehicles, and the Sportage is no exception. It typically features an intuitive infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, touchscreen displays, and a host of driver assistance technologies for safety and convenience.
Safety Features
Safety is a paramount concern for KIA, and the Sportage often includes a comprehensive suite of safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more, to enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.
Stylish Design
The KIA Sportage is known for its modern and eye-catching design. It combines sleek lines with a bold front grille, giving it a distinctive and stylish appearance that stands out on the road.
Versatility
The Sportage typically offers versatile cargo space, making it suitable for a variety of lifestyles. Whether you need to transport groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a weekend getaway, the Sportage can accommodate your needs.
|Varients
|Ex-Factory Price
|KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
|33.5 lacs
|KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
|38.5 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
