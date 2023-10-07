Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

The automotive market in Pakistan is continually evolving, with a growing demand for versatile and stylish SUVs. In this context, the KIA Sportage has gained significant attention for its blend of modern design, advanced features, and reliability.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage typically offers a range of engine options to cater to different preferences. These engines are known for their reliability and efficiency, delivering a balance of performance and fuel economy.

Spacious Interior

Advertisement

Inside the cabin, the Sportage offers a comfortable and roomy environment for both drivers and passengers. Quality materials and an ergonomic design contribute to an inviting interior, making it suitable for daily commutes and longer journeys.

Advanced Technology

KIA is recognized for incorporating cutting-edge technology into its vehicles, and the Sportage is no exception. It typically features an intuitive infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, touchscreen displays, and a host of driver assistance technologies for safety and convenience.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for KIA, and the Sportage often includes a comprehensive suite of safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more, to enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.

Stylish Design

Advertisement

The KIA Sportage is known for its modern and eye-catching design. It combines sleek lines with a bold front grille, giving it a distinctive and stylish appearance that stands out on the road.

Also Read

Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023
Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023

The Tesla Model Y starts at AED 246,990 and faces strong competition...

Versatility

The Sportage typically offers versatile cargo space, making it suitable for a variety of lifestyles. Whether you need to transport groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a weekend getaway, the Sportage can accommodate your needs.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VarientsEx-Factory Price
      KIA Picanto 1.0 MT33.5 lacs
      KIA Picanto 1.0 AT38.5 lacs

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Advertisement
Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Advertisement
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story