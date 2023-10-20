KIA Sportage new Price in Pakistan & Features

KIA Sportage 2023 Price in Pakistan

The 2023 KIA Sportage in Pakistan comes in a price range of PKR 7,300,000 for the base Alpha variant to PKR 9,650,000 for the top-tier Black Limited Edition variant. These prices are ex-factory.

The Kia Sportage 2023 is a popular compact SUV manufactured by South Korean automaker Kia since 1993. Initially, it had a mixed reception in Pakistan due to safety concerns and features. However, the fourth generation, introduced in August 2019, marked its successful return in Pakistan, offering both All Wheel Drive (AWD) and Front Wheel Drive (FWD) variants. Later, the Sportage Alpha was added in June 2020, further enhancing its presence in the Pakistani market.

Kia Sportage 2023 Exterior

The 5th generation Sportage boasts a sporty and revolutionary design. It features a wider and bolder KIA tiger nose grille, distinctive boomerang-styled DRLs, cube-styled headlights, dual spot fog lights, slim LED taillights, and a blacked-out rear bumper.

Advertisement

Kia Sportage 2023 Interior

The interior of the 2023 KIA Sportage is high-tech and sophisticated. It includes a panoramic curved wide glass panel housing two integrated digital screens – one for the driver’s instrumental panel and the other for the infotainment system. The interior also features a new steering wheel with a modern brand logo, three-dimensional air vents, and a minimalistic slim HVAC climate control panel.

Sportage 2023 Engine

The KIA Sportage 2023 offers various engine options worldwide, but in Pakistan, two engines are expected. One is a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 181 hp and 240 Nm of torque, and the other is a 1.6L turbocharged gasoline engine with 177 hp, 265 Nm of torque, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Sportage Mileage

The 5th generation Sportage delivers a combined city/highway fuel economy of 11 kilometers per litre and features a 62-litre fuel tank.

Advertisement

Sportage Ride & Handling

The Kia Sportage 2023 offers impressive grip during cornering and a comfortable suspension system that smooths out road bumps. Although there’s some body roll, it doesn’t compromise overall ride comfort. Compared to its predecessor, it shows significant improvements in handling and driving dynamics.

Sportage Maintenance

As the KIA Sportage 2023 is locally assembled in Pakistan, spare parts are readily available, and servicing is more convenient for consumers.