Lamborghini Aventador latest price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

The 2022 Lamborghini Aventador, with its powerful 769-hp V-12 engine and striking design, defines the hypercar category. Unlike some competitors moving toward electrification, the Aventador’s 12-cylinder engine is a fuel-thirsty powerhouse. Its scissor doors, low-slung profile, and bold bodywork create a dramatic spectacle reminiscent of the Fast and Furious films. Inside, the customizable cabin accommodates two passengers, but storage space is limited. Behind the wheel, the Aventador offers a thrilling driving experience, although its outdated automatic transmission and complex roof removal are minor drawbacks in exchange for its incredible performance and iconic style.

What’s new for 2022?

The long-anticipated end of the Aventador era is finally upon us, with 2022 marking its farewell. Lamborghini is commemorating this with the production of a limited number of specially equipped Aventadors, named the Ultimae, with just 600 units available globally. This ultimate farewell edition boasts an upgraded V-12 engine and incorporates weight-saving measures that render it lighter than its predecessor, the Aventador S. The Ultimae also directs more torque to the rear wheels, features standard carbon-ceramic brakes, and showcases distinctive yet understated visual enhancements.

Engine, transmission, and performance

The Aventador’s heart is a mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 powerhouse, delivering a potent 769 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. This power is channeled to all four wheels through a seven-speed automated-manual transmission. While we haven’t had hands-on experience with the Ultimae version, we’ve been behind the wheel of the incredibly robust track-focused SVJ, both the hardtop and the convertible versions, relishing their formidable acceleration and remarkable cornering capabilities. Despite their substantial weight, their exceptional grip and agile four-wheel steering systems allow for quick changes of direction. Our experience with the Aventador S and the Aventador S roadster highlighted the latter’s open-top feature as ideal for enjoying the exhilarating sound of the V-12 engine.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

The Aventador’s fuel efficiency is notably low, with single-digit ratings, positioning it among the least fuel-efficient vehicles available. While we haven’t conducted tests to verify the government’s estimates on our 75-mph highway fuel-economy route, which closely simulates real-world mpg and forms a crucial part of our comprehensive testing process, you can find more details about the Aventador’s fuel economy on the EPA’s official website.

Interior, Comfort, and Cargo

True to Lamborghini’s signature style, every Aventador boasts iconic scissor doors that elegantly open upwards. While the low-slung interior design may appear somewhat dated, it offers the flexibility to be adorned with a range of high-end materials and personalized choices. However, it’s worth noting that the cabin lacks ample storage for small items, and luggage space is constrained. The dashboard is equipped with a digital gauge cluster that dynamically adjusts its layout as you switch between different drive modes, such as Strada, Sport, and Corsa. For further personalization, Ego mode allows you to tailor settings for the powertrain, steering, and suspension to your preference.

Information and connectivity

The Aventador’s baseline infotainment system feels outdated, featuring aged graphics and somewhat awkward integration. While it does incorporate voice commands and Apple CarPlay support, Lamborghini also provides a performance data recorder option for those interested, which can record lap times and track-related information. For those who desire a premium audio experience, there’s an upgraded sound system available that includes door-mounted subwoofers and dashboard tweeters.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

Lamborghini forgoes the driver-assistance technology commonly found in more conventional vehicles. For details regarding the Aventador’s crash-test performance, you can refer to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) websites.

Pricing and Which One to Buy

The Ultimae collection will consist of a restricted quantity, with 350 coupe models and 250 roadsters set to find homes worldwide. Despite the six-figure price tag, the roadster is our preferred choice, offering a complete immersion in the captivating V-12 soundtrack.

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

Lamborghini’s warranty coverage doesn’t match up to what most mainstream automakers offer. However, it is on par with that of other luxury rivals like Ferrari. Additionally, there are options for additional maintenance packages to enhance the coverage.

The limited warranty covers three years and unlimited miles.

The powertrain warranty covers three years and unlimited miles.

No complimentary scheduled maintenance

