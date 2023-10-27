Latest Price of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2023 In Pakistan & Specs

In a significant move for the Pakistani automotive market, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2023, a seven-seater mid-size crossover, has made its mark since its launch on March 25, 2022. This impressive vehicle is the result of a collaborative effort between Gandhara Nissan and Chery Automobile, marking a new era in the country’s automotive landscape.

Exterior:

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro’s exterior design is nothing short of magnificent. It boasts a distinctive diamond-cut front grille that exudes elegance. Flanking this grille are LED automatic headlamps with a follow-me-home delayed headlight function and multi-blade LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). These intelligent adaptive headlights illuminate when they detect another vehicle ahead, providing a safer driving experience. Both the front and rear lights feature sequential turn signals, enhancing visibility on the road.

The rear of the car is equally captivating, with LED tail lamps, double exhaust pipes, a diffuser bumper, and a purposeful spoiler with a high-mounted LED stop lamp. The panoramic sunroof with anti-trap sensors and the 18-inch alloy wheels add to the vehicle’s allure.

Interior:

Inside, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2023 offers a spacious and luxurious environment. The 7-seater configuration ensures ample room for passengers. The smart entry function allows keyless entry, and the interior is wrapped in leather, providing an extra touch of elegance.

The driver’s experience is enhanced by leather-wrapped electronic power steering with telescopic adjustment, ensuring comfortable driving for individuals of all heights. A 12.3-inch LCD instrument screen displays essential information, including road signs, tire pressure monitoring, advanced driver assist features, fuel average, car temperature, and driving mode.

The vehicle features an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) comprising a central infotainment system, an 8-inch AC screen, an electronic gear shifter, and a wireless charger. The central infotainment system, with voice-recognition commands and iOS/Android compatibility, allows for hands-free phone calls, music playback, and navigation.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro also includes a wireless charging station and offers a range of ADAS features like lane departure warning, blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent high beam control.

Safety:

Safety is paramount in the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. It comes equipped with six airbags, a child lock, an ISO Fix interface, and an immobilizer. Further enhancing safety are features like the engine electronic anti-theft system, body burglar alarm, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist system, and brake override system. It also includes electronic stability and traction control systems, emergency brake assist, hill start assist control, and hill descent assist control.

The direct tire pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and internally operated central locking system provide peace of mind on the road.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2023 boasts a 1.6 TGDI 4-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1598 cc. This powerplant generates an impressive 195 hp of power at 5500 rpm and a torque of 290 Nm at 4000 rpm. The vehicle offers three driving modes—normal, eco, and sports—and is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, providing a dynamic driving experience.

Ride and Handling:

Despite its size, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro handles with agility and precision. Its responsive suspension system ensures a comfortable ride and is adept at absorbing road imperfections.

Maintenance:

It’s worth noting that, as a relatively new entrant to the Pakistani market, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro parts might not be as readily available as those of more established brands. Potential buyers should consider the implications for maintenance and servicing.

Competitors :

In the competitive Pakistani crossover market, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2023 faces rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, DFSK Glory 580, Kia Sorento, and Changan Oshan X7. While these competitors offer impressive 7-seater options, the Tiggo 8 Pro distinguishes itself with its remarkable engine output, safety features, and advanced technology.

With its eye-catching design, advanced features, and commitment to safety, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a game changer in the Pakistani crossover market. Whether you seek a spacious family vehicle or a stylish yet practical choice, the Tiggo 8 Pro deserves serious consideration.

