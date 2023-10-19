Latest price of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Pakistan – October 2023

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, hailing from the prestigious Chinese automotive manufacturer Chery, has graced Pakistan with its remarkable presence. This mid-size SUV represents a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and cutting-edge technology, promising a comprehensive driving experience.

Exterior Elegance

The Tiggo 8 Pro boasts a sleek and captivating exterior design that seamlessly complements its meticulously crafted interior. This SUV is a symphony of amenities and advanced technological features, making it a standout choice in the market.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro price in Pakistan

For those intrigued by this impressive vehicle, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6 DEX Plus is available at an ex-factory price of Rs10,399,000.

Color Palette

This SUV offers a palette of five captivating colors, including Metallic Red, Metallic Silver, Quartz Black, Roland Purple, and Super White, allowing you to choose your preferred style statement.

Power Under the Hood

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is equipped with a robust 1.6 TGDI 4-cylinder petrol engine with a displacement of 1598 cc. This engine packs a punch, delivering 145 kW at 5500 rpm and 290 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm.

It operates as a front-wheel-drive vehicle and offers three driving modes: normal, eco, and sports mode, catering to diverse driving preferences. The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear shifts, while its fuel efficiency ranges between 8 and 10 km/l.

Exterior Excellence

The Tiggo 8 Pro’s exterior design is a visual delight, featuring a distinctive diamond-cut grille and advanced LED automatic headlamps. With its extended body measuring 4,722mm and a wheelbase of 2,710mm, it promises power and luxury.

The vehicle’s exterior also includes 18-inch super bright aluminum alloy rims, automatic side mirrors with memory function, and an electric tailgate in the rear for added convenience and safety.

Luxurious Interior

The interior of the Tiggo 8 Pro seamlessly marries luxury and convenience. It features multiple touch screens and controls within easy reach, enhancing comfort and peripheral vision. With a seating capacity of seven, the cabin is designed for spaciousness and cushioned comfort, offering lumbar support and aviation-style headrests.

The vehicle includes a multi-function leather steering wheel, a 12.3-inch ultra-resolution instrument screen, and a 10.25-inch central control HD infotainment system, making it a tech-savvy haven.

High-Tech Features

The Tiggo 8 Pro also boasts a high-tech electronic gearshift that adapts to various terrains during parking, ensuring precision and ease. It offers a dual-zone air conditioning system, an N95-level air-conditioning purifier, and flexible trunk space, catering to diverse needs.

Safety First

Safety is paramount in the Tiggo 8 Pro, with features including 6 SRS airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, anti-theft measures, an anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution, a brake assist system, and many more.

It also incorporates Hill Descent Control, a Direct Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and an Electronic Parking Brake for added security and control.

