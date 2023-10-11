Latest price of Honda Civic Trims in Pakistan – October 2023

Honda Pakistan, the local manufacturer of the Honda Civic, proudly presents this exceptional compact car that has captured the hearts of discerning drivers across the nation.

Here, we provide you with the current pricing details for various Honda Civic models available in Pakistan.

Renowned for its unwavering reliability, remarkable performance, and pragmatic design, the Civic stands as the preferred choice among the country’s perceptive motorists.

Furthermore, the Civic offers a captivating array of features, such as a panoramic sunroof and stylish 16-inch wheels, augmenting both its aesthetic appeal and overall desirability. For those seeking a compact car with a touch of sophistication, the Civic is an enticing option.

The Honda Civic is available in several trim levels, including Standard, Oriel, and RS.

Price of Honda Civic in Pakistan

Honda Civic Standard: PKR 8,599,000.

Honda Civic Oriel: PKR 8,949,000.

Honda Civic RS: PKR 10,199,000.

Available Exterior Colors

In Pakistan, the Honda Civic sedan comes in a delightful spectrum of seven colors. These include Carnelian Red Paint, Urban Titanium Metallic, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Morning Mist Blue Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl.

This variety empowers customers to choose the shade that best complements their personal preferences.

Engine

Under the hood, the Honda Civic is powered by a 1498cc DOHC dual VTC and VTEC engine. The Standard and Oriel variants generate a maximum output of 95 kW at 5500–6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 1700–4500 rpm. In contrast, the Civic RS variant offers even more robust performance, with a maximum output of 131 kW at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 131 Nm at 6000 rpm.

The Standard and Oriel trims are equipped with M-CVT transmissions, while the Civic RS boasts LL-CVT transmissions. With a fuel efficiency range of 11–14 km/l and a 47-liter fuel tank, this sedan ensures a balance between power and efficiency.

Exterior

The Honda Civic showcases a sleek exterior design with contemporary front grille aesthetics and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) featuring an auto-off timer.

The Standard and Oriel models are adorned with halogen projector headlamps, while the RS trim elevates illumination with LED headlamps. The RS variant also adds auto headlight functionality, auto headlight adjustment, and auto high beam, along with front fog lights.

Interior

Inside the Honda Civic, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with stylish designs. The Standard and Oriel trims feature a urethane-wrapped electric steering wheel, while the RS variant adds a touch of luxury with a leather-wrapped electric steering wheel.

The steering wheel incorporates multiple controls for audio, MID, and cruise control, and the RS variant comes with voice recognition control. The interior is adorned with a 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display.

Standard features across the range include power windows, power door locks, interior lighting, a front USB port, accessory socket, self-opening trunk, and rear AC vents.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the Honda Civic is comprehensively equipped. It includes SRS airbags, an immobilizer, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), vehicle stability assist, traction control, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, driver attention monitor, and auto-door lock by speed.

