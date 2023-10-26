Latest Price of Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 in Pakistan

In a surprising and welcome move for car enthusiasts in Pakistan, the Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced significant price reductions across its entire Toyota Corolla lineup. This decision comes as the local currency continues to gain strength against the US dollar. The new price list, effective October 24, 2023, has sparked a surge in interest among potential car buyers and Toyota loyalists across the country.

The IMC, Pakistan’s leading car manufacturer, revealed the revised ex-factory prices of their cars in a circular that is causing waves in the automotive industry. Prices for various Toyota Corolla models have seen substantial reductions, with some units dropping by up to Rs1.3 million. This price cut is sure to excite potential car buyers, especially those who have been eyeing the ever-popular Toyota Corolla.

For years, the Toyota Corolla has held a special place in the hearts of Pakistani consumers due to its longevity, fuel efficiency, and overall value for money. The Corolla Altis 1.6, in particular, has been a smart choice for those who plan to resell their vehicles after a brief period. Known for its comfortable ride, spacious interior, and ease of accessibility, this 1600cc car has been a top pick in its segment.

Here’s a breakdown of the old and new prices for the Toyota Corolla models:

Toyota Corolla 1.6 MT: Old Price: Rs 6,619,000; New Price: Rs 5,969,000

Toyota Corolla 1.6 CVT: Old Price: Rs 6,769,000; New Price: Rs 6,559,000

Toyota Corolla 1.6 CVT SR: Old Price: Rs 7,429,000; New Price: Rs 7,189,000

Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT: Old Price: Rs7,119,000; New Price: Rs6,889,000

Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT SR: Old Price: Rs7,759,000; New Price: Rs7,509,000

Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT SR Black: Old Price: Rs7,779,000; New Price: Rs7,549,000

Notably, the most affordable Toyota Corolla model now stands at Rs5.9 million, while the top-of-the-line Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT SR Black has seen a reduction of Rs250,000 with a new price tag of Rs7.5 million.

The price reductions have been attributed to the recent appreciation of the local currency against the US dollar. This development has allowed IMC to pass on the benefits to consumers, making the Toyota Corolla range even more attractive and affordable.

Car buyers and Toyota enthusiasts are already showing great interest in these new prices, which are expected to boost the sales of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan. The decision by IMC is a welcome one for those looking for a reliable and cost-effective option in the automotive market.

As Pakistan’s leading car manufacturer takes this customer-centric approach, it remains to be seen if other carmakers in the country will follow suit. The IMC’s announcement is a testament to the dynamic nature of the automotive industry in Pakistan, with prices that are now even more appealing to consumers.

In a time when economic factors are closely watched, the IMC’s move to reduce prices is a ray of hope for car buyers and a nod to the enduring popularity of the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan. This price cut is expected to reinvigorate the local automotive market, making Toyota Corolla models an even more attractive choice for buyers across the nation.

