List of Rs 750 Prize bond Draw List 2023 – Check Result list

Muzaffarabad: Draw # 96 – List of Rs 750 Prize Bond List held today, October 16, 2023

The state bank does the balloting for the 750 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value of 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000, is awarded to 03 lucky winners. The last and third prize of the 750 prize bond is given to 1696 winners in the amount of Rs. 9,300 each.

Rs750 prize bond winners 2023

Here’s how it works: Prize bonds come in various denominations, with the Rs750 bond being a popular choice. Regular lucky draws, overseen by the State Bank, determine winners. While the ultimate goal is to win significant cash prizes, the unique aspect of prize bonds is that you don’t lose your initial investment even if you don’t win.

In every Rs750 Prize Bond draw, there are three coveted prizes:

Prize Number of Prizes Winning Amount (RS) 1st Prize 01 1,500,000 2nd Prize 03 500,000 3rd Prize 1696 9,300

Not only does this investment opportunity help the government raise funds, but it also offers individuals a secure way to store their money without the risk of losing its original value.

With regular draws and a diverse range of denominations available, the Rs750 Prize Bond Schedule for 2023 is an enticing prospect for those who seek a safe yet thrilling investment. Stay connected for draw results and consider trying your luck with this government-backed investment scheme.

Advertisement 750 Prize Bond Draw 96 will be uploaded soon.

