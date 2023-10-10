Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Mercedes Benz E Truck Completes 1,000-Kilometer Journey with Single Charging Stop

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a significant milestone with its eActros 600 electric truck prototype. It completed a challenging 1,000-kilometer journey through the Alps with just one charging stop.

This journey took the electric truck from Stuttgart, Germany, to Bolzano, Italy, and back, all while carrying a heavy 40-ton load. The truck managed steep hills and rugged terrain without the need for additional charging stops.

The successful trip was made possible thanks to several key factors, including the truck’s efficient drive system, a large lithium-iron-phosphate battery (with a capacity of over 600 kWh), and strong energy recuperation capabilities.

The eActros 600 is equipped with two electric motors, providing a total power of 400 kW, with the ability to peak at over 600 kW. Initially, Mercedes claimed it could travel approximately 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge, and it can recharge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Engineers designed the truck to withstand a demanding operational life of 1.2 million kilometers over a decade of use on the road. This achievement underscores the potential of electric trucks for long-distance journeys.

