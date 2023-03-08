Advertisement
Mitsubishi Pajero 2023 3.8L GLS Latest Price in UAE and Features

  • The 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has 14 available trims.
  • The Mitsubishi Pajero is powered by a 3.8-liter, 6-cylinder petrol engine.
  • The vehicle has a 69-liter fuel tank and an average of 13 liters per 100 kilometers.
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2023 starts at AED 167,900. In one of the 14 available trim levels, the 3-8L-GLS-3-DOOR-HIGH model offers features such as airbags, brake assist (BA), differential lock, electronic brake force distribution (EBD), cargo area light, center arm rest, central locking, chrome door mirrors, chrome plated radiator grille, LED daytime running lights, side turn signal on door mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, an auto dimming mirror, automatic air conditioning, and AUX.

The Japanese SUV is equipped with a 3.8-liter, 6-cylinder petrol engine producing 241 horsepower and 327 Nm of torque. In contrast, the Toyota Land Cruiser and Kia Mohave feature 2.7-liter and 3.8-liter engines, respectively.

In the United Arab Emirates, the average price of the Pajero, considering all versions, is AED 129,400. With an anticipated annual depreciation of 15%, we estimate the 3-8l-gls-3-door-high to be priced at AED 91,715 in the used car market next year.

Equipped with a 69-liter fuel tank and an average consumption of 13 liters for every 100 kilometers, refueling the 3-8l-gls-3-door-high is estimated to cost around AED 202.17, based on the current price of AED 2.93 per liter for unleaded gasoline 95. If your yearly commute totals 25,000 kilometers, you’ll need to fill up five times, resulting in a total expense of AED 1,011.

Mitsubishi Pajero 2023 3.8L GLS key Features

Engine and Power
Engine capacity (liters)
3.8
Cylinders
6
Drive Type
All-Wheel Drive
Fuel tank capacity (liters)
69
Fuel Economy (L/100 km)
13.0
Fuel Type
Petrol
Horsepower (bhp)
241
Torque (Nm)
327
Transmission
Automatic
Top Speed (Km/h)
180
Seating Capacity
5 Seater
Acceleration: 0-100 km/h (sec)
12.7
Measurements
Length (meters)
4.385
Width (meters)
1.875
Height (metears)
1.850
Wheelbase (meters)
2.560
Trunk capacity (liters)
500
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

