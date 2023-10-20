October Price Check: Suzuki Motorcycle Rates in Pakistan

Suzuki Pakistan, renowned for its stylish and robust motorcycles, remains a strong contender in the high-end bike market, even amidst the fierce competition, including Honda’s Altis and Chinese automakers.

With an extensive portfolio that caters to various segments of the market, Suzuki has established its presence and garnered a dedicated following.

Suzuki Pakistan offers a wide range of rides, including daily commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure motorcycles, making it a versatile choice for bike enthusiasts in the country. The company’s commitment to delivering stylish designs, robust engines, and perfect aesthetics has set it apart in the market.

Suzuki enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting revised prices as car and bike prices have been on a decreasing trend following rupee appreciation. However, as of October, the company has not issued any new pricing information, leaving fans in anticipation.

Suzuki models in Pakistan:

Suzuki GD-110 S, New Price (PKR): Rs. 335,000

Suzuki GSX-125, New Price (PKR): Rs. 499,000

Suzuki GS 150, New Price (PKR): Rs. 364,000

Suzuki GR-150, New Price (PKR): Rs. 547,000

Suzuki Pakistan’s commitment to providing a diverse range of motorcycles, from the compact GD-110 S to the powerful GR-150, caters to different preferences and requirements, ensuring there’s something for everyone in their lineup.

While Honda and Chinese automakers have a significant presence in the Pakistani market, Suzuki’s unique combination of style, performance, and variety continues to draw customers and maintain its relevance in the high-end bike segment.

As the market evolves and customer demands shift, Suzuki Pakistan remains a brand to watch, with a dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting updates on their product pricing. Whether you’re a daily commuter, a sports bike enthusiast, or an adventure rider, Suzuki’s diverse offerings in the Pakistani market are worth considering for your next ride.

