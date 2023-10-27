Pakistan nationals to pay new Bahrain ID card fees – October 2023

The Information and Government Authority (iGA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, operating under the Ministry of Interior, serves as the official body responsible for issuing Bahrain ID cards to both citizens and foreign residents, including those from Pakistan.

These identity cards come with a standard validity period of 5 years from the date of issuance. However, for individuals aged 70 and above, the validity extends to 10 years.

It’s worth noting that the expiration date of the Bahrain ID card is independent of the expiration dates of other documents like passports and driver’s licenses, each having its own distinct timeline.

For Bahraini citizens, the fee structure is as follows:

First issuance of an identity card: BD 2

Advertisement

Renewal of an identity card: BD 2

First issuance and renewal of an identity card for individuals aged 60 or above: BD 1

Replacement for a lost identity card: BD 4

Updating information on the card: BD 1

As for Pakistani nationals residing in Bahrain, the fees for the Bahrain ID card are as follows:

The first issuance of an identity card for children below 10 years old: BD 10

Advertisement

Domestic Workers

The first issuance of the ID card for those holding a work permit issued before the implementation of the new domestic worker permit system: BD 10

First issuance of the ID card for those with a work permit issued under the new domestic worker permit system: Free of charge

Renewal or replacement of a lost ID card (if both the sponsor and the work permit are changed): Free of charge

Renewal or replacement of a lost ID card (if only the work permit is changed): Free of charge

Renewal or replacement of a lost ID card (if neither the sponsor nor the work permit are changed): BD 10

Advertisement

First issuance of an identity card for employees registered with the LMRA: Free

Renewal of an identity card: BD 10

Replacement for a lost identity card: BD 10

Updating chip details: BD 1

Additionally, the iGA provides a Fast-Track service for individuals in urgent need of a Bahrain ID card. In such cases, an additional fee of BD 10 is levied in addition to the regular charges.

Also Read How to obtain an Emirates ID card within 24 hours in UAE Emirates ID cards are issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship,...