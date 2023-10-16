Advertisement
Porsche Taycan Exclusive Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

When it comes to electrifying the world of luxury sports cars, Porsche has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. The Porsche Taycan, the brand’s first all-electric car, has taken the automotive world by storm. In this article, we will explore the price of the Porsche Taycan in the UAE and delve into its key specifications that make it a remarkable addition to the electric vehicle market.

Electric Performance

The heart of the Taycan is its electric powertrain, and it’s where Porsche has poured its engineering expertise. The Taycan offers a remarkable electric driving experience with exhilarating acceleration, making it one of the fastest-production EVs in the world. The instant torque from the electric motors propels the Taycan from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere few seconds, providing a true Porsche driving experience.

Range and charging

The Taycan’s electric range is substantial, offering enough miles on a single charge for daily commutes and weekend getaways. It features a fast-charging capability, allowing you to charge the battery quickly at compatible charging stations, making it practical for longer journeys.

Luxurious design and interior

True to Porsche’s legacy of crafting exquisite vehicles, the Taycan boasts a luxurious design both inside and out. Its sleek exterior is unmistakably Porsche, featuring an aerodynamic and modern design language. Inside, the cabin is a testament to Porsche’s commitment to excellence, with premium materials, advanced technology, and a driver-focused layout.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Taycan is packed with cutting-edge technology, as you’d expect from a Porsche. It features a large infotainment touchscreen, an advanced digital instrument cluster, and an array of driver-assistance systems. The user-friendly interface provides access to a wide range of functions, from navigation to entertainment, ensuring you remain connected and in control.

Environmental Sustainability

Porsche has made a concerted effort to ensure that the Taycan is not only powerful but also environmentally friendly. The vehicle’s sustainability efforts extend to its materials, production processes, and supply chain. This commitment to sustainability underscores Porsche’s dedication to being a responsible automaker.

Porsche Taycan 2023 latest price in UAE

The Latest price of Porsche Taycan 2023 in the UAE is 437,900 AED.

Porsche Taycan 2023 key specifications

Engine & Power
Engine Capacity (liters)
0.0
Cylinders
N/A, Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Size (kWh)
95
Battery Range km
450
Motor
Double
Horsepower (bhp)
571
Torque (Nm)
640
Top Speed (Km/h)
260
Seating Capacity
4 Seater
Acceleration 0-100 Km/h (sec)
3.2
Measurements
Length (meters)
4.963
Width (meters)
1.966
Height (meters)
1.381
Wheelbase (meters)
2.900
Trunk Capacity (liters)
429
