Price and features of Hyundai Santa Fe in Pakistan – October 2023

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is a remarkable SUV that beautifully combines modern technology and efficiency, ensuring an exceptional driving experience.

It strikes a perfect balance between style and performance, boasting a dynamic exterior design and a spacious, well-equipped interior. Additionally, it offers the convenience of a smart power liftgate.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is more than just a vehicle; it’s a gateway to exploration and unforgettable adventures. This hybrid SUV seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with unmatched efficiency to enhance every aspect of your journey.

Specifications and Features

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is equipped with a 1598CC hybrid engine, providing 227 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. Its automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless ride.

Advertisement

With a top speed of 220 KM/H and a mileage of 15 to 15 KM/L, the Santa Fe delivers powerful yet efficient performance. The SUV comes with a 67-liter fuel tank, offering ample fuel capacity for your travels.

Engine: 1598cc Hybrid.

Transmission: Automatic.

Horsepower: 227 hp.

Torque: 350 Nm.

Fuel Type: Hybrid.

Advertisement

Mileage (km/l): 15 to 15.

Fuel Tank Capacity: 67 L.

Body Type: SUV.

Dimensions (L x W x H): 4785 x 1900 x 1710 mm.

Ground Clearance: 176 mm.

Boot Space: 782 L.

Advertisement

Kerb weight: 1780–1845 kg.

Seating Capacity: 7 Persons.

Top Speed: 220 KM/H.

Tyre Size: 235/55/R19.

Price Range (PKR)

PKR 12,990,000–PKR 14,699,000 (Smart to Signature variant)

Advertisement

Key Features

Smart: 6 airbags, remote engine start, panoramic sunroof, heated seats

Signature: 6 Airbags, Differential Lock, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Headup Display

Colors

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe comes in a range of seven beautiful colors, including Flame Red, Twilight Black, Shimmering Silver, Stormy Sea, Hampton Grey, Nocturne Grey, and Serenity White.

Exterior Design

Advertisement

The 2023 Santa Fe commands attention on the road with its luxurious design. Its wide cascading grille and T-shaped LED daytime running lights create a powerful and classy appearance.

The sleek, aerodynamic profile, along with sculpted curves, gives it an unmatched presence. The rear design is equally stylish, featuring sporty LED lights and a wide rear bumper.

Interior of a Hyundai Santa Fe

The interior of the Santa Fe is designed to anticipate and fulfill every driving need and road condition. It offers versatile drive modes, including Eco Mode for efficiency and Sport Mode for dynamic performance. Advanced technology ensures convenience, with features like remote engine start, push start button, and smart keyless entry. The intelligently designed console elevates overall comfort and sophistication, making interactions with high-tech controls and smart features seamless.

Variants and Pricing

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is available in two variants:

Advertisement

Smart

Signature

The Smart variant offers features like six airbags, remote engine start, a panoramic sunroof, and heated seats. The Signature variant comes with additional features like a differential lock, blind spot monitor, ventilated seats, and a head-up display.

Pricing ranges from PKR 12,990,000 for the Smart variant to PKR 14,699,000 for the top-of-the-line Signature variant, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Dimensions and capacity

The Santa Fe 2023 boasts generous dimensions, measuring 4785mm in length, 1900mm in width, and 1710mm in height. With a ground clearance of 176mm, it’s well-suited for various terrains.

Advertisement

The SUV can comfortably accommodate seven passengers and offers a generous boot space of 782 liters. The kerb weight ranges from 1780 to 1845 kg, ensuring stability and control during your drives.

Tires and safety

Equipped with 235/55/R19 tires, the Santa Fe ensures a comfortable and secure grip on the road. Safety is a top priority, with features like airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a blind spot monitor, and more emphasizing Hyundai’s commitment to providing a safe driving experience.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read Hyundai Sonata latest price and features in Pakistan – October 2023 Discover the latest pricing and features of the Hyundai Sonata, a locally...