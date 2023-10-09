Prices of Daihatsu Cuore in Pakistan – October 2023

Top 10 Fuel Efficient Cars in Pakistan 2023
The Suzuki Alto is a budget-friendly car with a fuel efficiency of...
In October 2023, the Daihatsu Cuore will remain an appealing option for budget-conscious car buyers in Pakistan.
Thanks to its frugal fuel consumption, compact size, and reliable performance, the Cuore continues to be a favored choice in the second-hand car market.
For individuals interested in acquiring a Daihatsu Cuore, the pricing typically falls within the range of PKR 545,000 to PKR 765,500 for pre-owned models. The final cost varies depending on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the vehicle.
The Daihatsu Cuore boasts several available variants, each catering to distinct preferences and requirements. Here’s a brief overview:
Transmission: Manual
Features: arm rest, cup holders, AM/FM radio
Transmission: Manual
Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio
Transmission: Manual
Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio
Transmission: Automatic
Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio
Transmission: Manual
Features: air conditioner, arm rest, cup holders, AM/FM radio
Transmission: Automatic
Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio
One of the primary advantages of the Daihatsu Cuore is its impressive fuel efficiency.
Delivering a mileage ranging from 11 to 16 kilometers per liter, it proves to be an economical choice for daily commuting and urban driving.
Daihatsu Cuore will continue to provide cost-effective mobility solutions to Pakistani consumers in October 2023.
Whether you prioritize fuel efficiency or seek a comfortable driving experience, there is a Cuore variant to match your requirements and budget. It is advisable to keep a watchful eye on the market for the best deals on these dependable vehicles.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.