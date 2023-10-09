Prices of Daihatsu Cuore in Pakistan – October 2023

In October 2023, the Daihatsu Cuore will remain an appealing option for budget-conscious car buyers in Pakistan.

Thanks to its frugal fuel consumption, compact size, and reliable performance, the Cuore continues to be a favored choice in the second-hand car market.

Daihatsu Cuore Price in Pakistan

For individuals interested in acquiring a Daihatsu Cuore, the pricing typically falls within the range of PKR 545,000 to PKR 765,500 for pre-owned models. The final cost varies depending on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the vehicle.

Variants and features

The Daihatsu Cuore boasts several available variants, each catering to distinct preferences and requirements. Here’s a brief overview:

Daihatsu Cuore CL: PKR 545,000

Transmission: Manual

Features: arm rest, cup holders, AM/FM radio

Daihatsu Cuore CL Eco: PKR 600,000

Transmission: Manual

Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio

Daihatsu Cuore CX: PKR 549,200

Transmission: Manual

Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio

Daihatsu Cuore CX Automatic: PKR 765,500

Transmission: Automatic

Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio

Daihatsu Cuore CX Eco: PKR 657,500

Transmission: Manual

Features: air conditioner, arm rest, cup holders, AM/FM radio

Daihatsu Cuore CX Ecomatic (PKR 762,000)

Transmission: Automatic

Features: Air Conditioner, Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, Cassette Player, AM/FM Radio

Fuel Efficiency

One of the primary advantages of the Daihatsu Cuore is its impressive fuel efficiency.

Delivering a mileage ranging from 11 to 16 kilometers per liter, it proves to be an economical choice for daily commuting and urban driving.

Daihatsu Cuore will continue to provide cost-effective mobility solutions to Pakistani consumers in October 2023.

Whether you prioritize fuel efficiency or seek a comfortable driving experience, there is a Cuore variant to match your requirements and budget. It is advisable to keep a watchful eye on the market for the best deals on these dependable vehicles.

