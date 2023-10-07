Elon Musk, the executive chair and chief technological officer of X (previously known as Twitter), is under scrutiny following the suspension of an XRP-related account.

Crypto Eri, a major player in the cryptocurrency world, contacted Elon Musk directly on the X platform to inquire about the suspension of the XRP-related account, inquiring whether it was an error.

Digital asset investor. XRP was well-known for its strong advocacy of XRP, the cryptocurrency connected with the XRP Ledger technology. XRP has been embroiled in a number of disputes and legal challenges, including a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asserting that XRP is an unregistered security.

Despite the challenges, there is a dedicated community of XRP fans who are enthusiastic about its future. Investor in digital assets. XRP provides a venue for cryptocurrency fans to share information and perspectives, as well as engage in debates.

While some individuals have defended Musk, suggesting that the suspension may have been a precautionary measure to combat potential scams, the absence of any response from X officials has fueled speculation.

Advertisement

In response to the allegation that the suspensions were intended to prevent scammers, Crypto Eri claimed that the account’s suspension was unreasonable. “I have been doing my part to stick to the facts. Even when I’m called the crypto police or part of the cancel culture, that’s not been fun. I have empathy because he built his whole channel around using the X platform.”

This issue, which has attracted the attention of notable industry supporters such as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton, currently revolves around whether the suspension is a unique instance or signals a comeback of censorship within the X community.

Also Read XRP price declines by over $1 billion in one week XRP, one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the market, is currently facing...