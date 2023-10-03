QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 04 October 2023

Articles
QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.03 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 79.73. Updated on, October 04, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today79.0379.73

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD283.7286.5
EuroEUR302305
British PoundGBP351.5355
UAE DirhamAED79.2580
Saudi RiyalSAR75.2576
Kuwaiti DinarKWD930939
Canadian DollarCAD211213
Australian DollarAUD181183
Omani RiyalOMR748.22756.22
Japanese YenJPY1.631.71
Malaysian RinggitMYR61.2761.87
Qatari RiyalQAR79.0379.73
Bahrain DinarBHD765.1773.1
Thai BhatTHB7.878.02
Chinese YuanCNY39.6240.02
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.7437.09
Danish KroneDKK40.7941.19
New Zealand DollarNZD172.52174.52
Singapore DollarSGD206208
Norwegians KroneNOK26.9227.22
Swedish KronaSEK26.3426.64
Swiss FrancCHF314.22316.72
Indian RupeeINR3.463.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

