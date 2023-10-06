QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 07 October 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.03 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 79.73. Updated on, October 07, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today79.0379.73
QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar281.25284
Euro297300
British Pound346.5350
UAE Dirham77.578.25
Saudi Riyal7575.75
Kuwaiti Dinar911.58920.58
Canadian Dollar211212
Australian Dollar178.2180
Omani Riyal745.47743.47
Japanese Yen1.551.62
Malaysian Ringgit61.2761.87
Qatari Riyal79.0379.73
Bahrain Dinar748.86756.86
Thai Bhat7.797.94
Chinese Yuan39.139.5
Hong Kong Dollar36.7437.09
Danish Krone39.6940.09
New Zealand Dollar166.61168.61
Singapore Dollar206208
Norwegians Krone26.9227.22
Swedish Krona26.3426.64
Swiss Franc307.15309.65
Indian Rupee3.463.57

 

Next Story