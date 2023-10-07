QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 08 October 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.03 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 79.73. Updated on, October 08, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 79.03 79.73 QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts. QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates. CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 277.6 280 Euro 297 300 British Pound 346.5 350 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.3 75 Kuwaiti Dinar 920.53 929.53 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 178.2 180 Omani Riyal 739.41 747.41 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.62 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 757.11 765.11 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.1 39.5 Hong Kong Dollar 36.35 36.7 Danish Krone 39.69 40.09 New Zealand Dollar 166.61 168.61 Singapore Dollar 206 208 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 311.36 313.86 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57