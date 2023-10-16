QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 17 Oct 2023

QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 17 October 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 76.25 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 76.95. Updated on, October 17, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 76.25 76.95

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Last 7 days' exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 276 278 Euro 291.1 294 British Pound 340.6 344 UAE Dirham 75.5 76.25 Saudi Riyal 73.4 74.1 Kuwaiti Dinar 894.37 903.37 Canadian Dollar 200 202 Australian Dollar 173.25 175 Omani Riyal 720.82 728.82 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 58.73 59.33 Qatari Riyal 76.25 76.95 Bahrain Dinar 738.16 746.16 Thai Bhat 7.65 7.8 Chinese Yuan 38.21 38.61 Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82 Danish Krone 39.09 39.49 New Zealand Dollar 163.31 165.31 Singapore Dollar 198 200 Norwegians Krone 25.7 26 Swedish Krona 25.33 25.63 Swiss Franc 306.98 309.48 Indian Rupee 3.33 3.44