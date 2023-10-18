QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 19 Oct 2023

QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 19 October 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 76.49 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 77.19. Updated on, October 19, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 76.49 77.19 QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Last 7 days' exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts. QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates. CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 277.5 280 Euro 293.1 296 British Pound 341.6 345 UAE Dirham 77.25 78 Saudi Riyal 73.8 74.5 Kuwaiti Dinar 894.58 903.58 Canadian Dollar 203 205 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 718.74 726.74 Japanese Yen 1.47 1.54 Malaysian Ringgit 59.08 59.68 Qatari Riyal 76.49 77.19 Bahrain Dinar 735.94 743.94 Thai Bhat 7.68 7.83 Chinese Yuan 37.98 38.38 Hong Kong Dollar 35.61 35.96 Danish Krone 39.28 39.68 New Zealand Dollar 164.88 166.88 Singapore Dollar 200 202 Norwegians Krone 25.28 25.58 Swedish Krona 25.47 25.77 Swiss Franc 307.55 310.05 Indian Rupee 3.35 3.46