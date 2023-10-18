QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 19 Oct 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 76.49 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 77.19. Updated on, October 19, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today76.4977.19
QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days’ exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar277.5280
Euro293.1296
British Pound341.6345
UAE Dirham77.2578
Saudi Riyal73.874.5
Kuwaiti Dinar894.58903.58
Canadian Dollar203205
Australian Dollar175.25177
Omani Riyal718.74726.74
Japanese Yen1.471.54
Malaysian Ringgit59.0859.68
Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
Bahrain Dinar735.94743.94
Thai Bhat7.687.83
Chinese Yuan37.9838.38
Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
Danish Krone39.2839.68
New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
Singapore Dollar200202
Norwegians Krone25.2825.58
Swedish Krona25.4725.77
Swiss Franc307.55310.05
Indian Rupee3.353.46

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

