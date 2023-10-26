Revised Price of Suzuki GD 110s in Pakistan

Suzuki, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has made a significant mark in Pakistan’s premium bike segment with its impressive range of two-wheelers. In a market predominantly dominated by Honda and various Chinese automakers, Suzuki has managed to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country.

One of Suzuki’s most famous offerings in the premium bike segment is the GS 110S, celebrated for its exceptional performance and eye-catching design. This motorcycle is a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to delivering quality rides in Pakistan.

The Suzuki GD 110S, another jewel in the crown, comes equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine and a generous 9.0-liter fuel tank. Its 4-speed mesh transmission system ensures a smooth and efficient ride. The self-start system and digital speedometer add a touch of premium features, setting it apart from other motorcycles in its class.

The GD 110S also stands out in terms of design. Its aerodynamic shape reduces air drag, contributing to a more efficient and enjoyable ride. The comfortable stair-type seat is perfect for long journeys, ensuring both style and comfort.

In addition to the Suzuki brand’s reputation for quality and reliability, the GD 110S boasts a decent resale value in the market, making it an attractive choice for riders looking for long-term value and quality.

Here’s a look at the current prices of Suzuki’s premium bikes in Pakistan:

Suzuki GD 110S: PKR 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125: PKR 488,000

Suzuki GS 150: PKR 364,000

Suzuki GR 150: PKR 521,000

Suzuki’s continuous innovation and commitment to offering motorcycles catering to various segments of the market, from commuter bikes to sportier models, have solidified its position as a prominent player in the Pakistani two-wheeler industry.

The introduction of these premium models not only broadens Suzuki’s reach but also elevates the standard of motorcycles available to Pakistani riders. With a range of options catering to different tastes and preferences, Suzuki has carved a special place for itself in the hearts of motorbike enthusiasts nationwide.

As Suzuki continues to excel in the premium bike segment, it is evident that the company’s dedication to quality, performance, and style is resonating with the Pakistani market, offering a brighter and more exciting future for motorcycling in the country.

