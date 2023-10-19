Revised rates for MG HS Essence in Pakistan – October 2023

MG Motors Pakistan, the renowned manufacturer of MG vehicles in Pakistan, has made a significant price reduction for their fully-fledged SUV, the HS Essence. The official notification released by the automaker conveys this exciting development.

MG HS Essence price in Pakistan

In a statement from MG Motors Pakistan, the company joyfully declared, “We at MG are pleased to announce the revised price of the MG HS Essence, now starting at PKR 8,099,000 effective October 16, 2023.”

This adjustment is poised to provide customers with an even more enticing value proposition.

Passing on Forex Benefits to Customers

The notification emphasized that MG Motors Pakistan is passing on the forex benefits to its valued customers. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing accessibility to their luxurious and innovative HS Essence model.

It reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to progress and extends this exceptional offer directly to its customer base.

A Rich Heritage of Excitement

The announcement also highlighted MG Motors Pakistan’s rich history of crafting exciting and exhilarating automotive experiences. The company’s mission is to empower customers to take the wheel and drive their passions, promising an exceptional driving experience with the HS Essence.

Important Clarifications on Pricing

The notification did provide essential clarification for prospective buyers. It stated that the new ex-factory price would be applicable to all invoices as of October 16, 2023. Additionally, any additional duties and taxes imposed by the government at the time of delivery will be the responsibility of the customer.

This significant price drop is attributed to the reduction in import costs, as the local currency has notably strengthened against the US dollar.

Furthermore, it is expected that other automotive players may follow suit and reduce their prices, creating a more competitive market landscape.

