Rolls Royce Dawn latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Rolls-Royce, the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship in the automotive world, has consistently delivered some of the most exquisite and sought-after vehicles on the planet. Among its prestigious lineup, the Rolls-Royce Dawn stands as a beacon of elegance and performance.

Key Specifications

Now, let’s delve into the key specifications that make the Rolls-Royce Dawn a symbol of opulence and performance:

Engine

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is powered by a mighty 6.6-liter V12 engine that produces an astonishing 563 horsepower. This engine, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission, ensures a smooth and powerful driving experience.

Performance

This luxury convertible can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0–100 km/h) in just 4.3 seconds. It boasts an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), making it a dynamic yet refined open-top cruiser.

Convertible Roof

The Dawn features a retractable soft-top roof that can be operated at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 km/h). It transforms from a luxurious coupe to a breezy convertible in just a matter of seconds.

Interior

The interior of the Rolls-Royce Dawn is the epitome of luxury. It offers the finest materials, including handcrafted leather, exquisite wood veneers, and metal accents. The cabin is designed to provide unparalleled comfort and a serene driving experience.

Technology

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is equipped with advanced technology features, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system, a premium sound system, and various driver assistance and safety features.

Customization

Rolls-Royce prides itself on offering a high degree of customization for its vehicles. Buyers can choose from a wide range of color schemes, interior materials, and bespoke options to create a truly unique and personalized vehicle.

Signature Spirit of Ecstasy

The iconic Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament adorns the front of every Rolls-Royce, signifying the brand’s heritage and commitment to excellence.

Rolls Royce Dawn 2023 latest Price in UAE

VERSIONS PRICE Rolls Royce Dawn 2023 6.6L V12 Black Badge Advertisement 2023, Petrol, Automatic TBD Advertisement Rolls Royce Dawn 2023 6.6L V12 2023, Petrol, Automatic AED 2,740,000 Advertisement

