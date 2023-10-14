SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 15 Oct 2023

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 16 October 2023

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 73 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 73.7. Updated on, 15 October 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 73 73.7 SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 275.7 277.8 Euro 290 292.5 British Pound 344 347.5 UAE Dirham 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal 73 73.7 Kuwaiti Dinar 903.29 912.29 Canadian Dollar 201 203 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 725.82 733.82 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 59.23 59.83 Qatari Riyal 76.98 77.68 Bahrain Dinar 743.21 751.21 Thai Bhat 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.72 36.07 Danish Krone 39.54 39.94 New Zealand Dollar 166.04 168.04 Singapore Dollar 199 201 Norwegians Krone 25.95 26.25 Swedish Krona 25.8 26.1 Swiss Franc 308.26 310.76 Indian Rupee 3.37 3.48 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.