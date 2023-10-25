SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 26 Oct 2023

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 28 October 2023

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 74.75 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.35. Updated on, 26 October, 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 74.75 75.35 SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.4 283 Euro 296.1 299 British Pound 344 347.4 UAE Dirham 78 78.8 Saudi Riyal 74.75 75.35 Kuwaiti Dinar 901.32 910.32 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 723.93 731.93 Japanese Yen 1.57 1.66 Malaysian Ringgit 58.24 58.84 Qatari Riyal 76.56 77.26 Bahrain Dinar 741.19 749.19 Thai Bhat 7.71 7.86 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.62 35.97 Danish Krone 39.55 39.95 New Zealand Dollar 162.53 164.53 Singapore Dollar 202 204 Norwegians Krone 24.93 25.23 Swedish Krona 25.08 25.38 Swiss Franc 311.85 314.35 Indian Rupee 3.36 3.47 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.