Saudi Arabia updates driving license fees for Pakistani and Indian nationals, October 2023

The Directorate General of Public Security in Saudi Arabia has launched a new online service that makes it easier for both Saudi citizens and residents, including individuals from Pakistan and India, to obtain a valid driver’s license.

Here are the steps to apply for a Saudi driving license

Go to the Absher Platform. Select "Issuing a Driver's License." Schedule an appointment at a driving school for a theoretical test. If you have a valid international or foreign license, skip to step 6. Once your application is approved, you will receive a confirmation message. Complete the required training and meet the necessary requirements, including a medical examination at an accredited center, both practical and theoretical tests, supervised by the General Traffic Department. If you have a valid foreign or international license recognized in Saudi Arabia, you may be exempt from these tests. To check the status of your license, log in to your Absher account. Click on "My Services," then "Inquiries," then "Traffic," and finally "Public Query Driving License." Enter the required information, including your National ID or Iqama number and date of birth. Click on "View" to access all the details about your driving license.

As of October 2023, the fee for obtaining a driving license in Saudi Arabia is 200 Saudi Riyals, and this fee is the same for both Saudi citizens and residents, including individuals from Pakistan and India.