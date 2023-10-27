Sazgar Revised The Price Of Haval In Pakistan

In a market characterized by continuous price hikes, Sazgar Engineering, a leading name in the Pakistani automotive sector, has taken a bold and customer-centric step by reducing the prices of its popular SUVs, the “Haval H6″ and “Jolion.” This decision aligns with the latest industry trend of price reductions seen in car manufacturers such as Kia Lucky Motors, Toyota Pakistan, Honda Atlas, and MG Motors.

The Exchange Rate Shift:

The primary motivation behind these significant price reductions is the decline in the value of the US dollar relative to the Pakistani rupee. Sazgar Engineering, known for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, has chosen to pass on the benefits of this favorable exchange rate shift directly to its valued customers. Starting on October 27, 2023, customers can look forward to substantial reductions in the ex-factory prices of all Haval variants.

New Prices of Haval H6 and Jolion:

Let’s explore the revised prices of the Haval H6 and Jolion variants:

Haval H6 1.5T:

New Price: Rs. 9,099,000

Previous Price: Rs. 9,429,000

Price Reduction: Rs. 400,000

Haval H6 2.0:

New Price: Rs. 10,449,000

Previous Price: Rs. 10,849,000

Price Reduction: Rs. 400,000

Haval H6 HEV:

New Price: Rs. 11,749,000

Previous Price: Rs. 9,749,000

Price Reduction: Rs. 400,000

Haval Jolion:

New Price: Rs. 7,949,000

Previous Price: Rs. 8,299,000

Price Reduction: Rs. 350,000

A Customer-Centric Approach:

In a constantly changing automotive landscape, Sazgar Engineering’s decision to lower prices demonstrates a deep commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction. This customer-centric approach not only highlights the company’s adaptability to economic changes but also aims to strengthen its bond with its customer base.

Terms and Conditions:

It’s important to note several terms and conditions associated with these new prices:

Local freight and local transport insurance charges may vary depending on the dealership’s location.

The new prices will apply exclusively to invoices generated as of October 27, 2023.

Any government-imposed levies up to the time of delivery will be applicable.

The final price at the time of delivery will be considered conclusive.

A Promising Future for Sazgar Engineering:

Sazgar Engineering’s move to reduce prices on its Haval H6 and Jolion models marks a promising development for the Pakistani automobile industry. This decision not only offers customers more value for their money but also sets a positive tone for the industry’s future. It’s a testament to the company’s dedication to its customers and its willingness to adapt to changing economic conditions. Pakistani car enthusiasts now have a compelling reason to consider Haval’s offerings, and this price reduction can potentially be a game-changer for the brand in the country.

