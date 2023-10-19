Solar panel latest prices in Pakistan – October 2023

Karachi: Recently, there has been a significant drop in solar module prices in Pakistan, thanks to the remarkable recovery of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. This positive change is a relief for those considering solar energy projects in the country.

In previous months, the surging US dollar had led to a substantial increase in the cost of establishing solar power projects in Pakistan, despite tax exemptions in place. However, the recovery of the Pakistani rupee has reversed this trend.

Prices across all categories of solar modules have been reduced by up to 50% of their previously elevated rates. This sudden correction has made it possible for individuals and businesses to contemplate solar power solutions for their homes and commercial units, with prices reaching historic lows.

Solar Panel price in Pakistan 2023

Media reports claimed that the price of solar panels, batteries, and even labor costs moved down amid drastic change.

165-watt solar panel: Rs 10,800

260-watt solar panel: Rs 26,000

550-watt solar panel: Rs 33,000

The government took an important step toward promoting solar energy usage in February 2023 by eliminating all levies on solar imports.

Initially, this policy adjustment resulted in price decreases. However, the recent rebound of the Pakistani rupee has lowered the cost of solar modules, making it a more appealing investment.

A 550-watt solar panel is now accessible in certain parts of Pakistan for costs ranging from 35,000 to 40,000 rupees, a significant reduction from its prior cost of 75,000 rupees.

This transition is a beneficial development because it makes solar energy more affordable and ecologically friendly for a broader audience in Pakistan.