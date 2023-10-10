Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plans in Pakistan October 2023

KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts in Pakistan for many years. Known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordability, the Suzuki Alto has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani automotive market. .
Engine
The Suzuki Alto in Pakistan is typically equipped with a 660cc R06A three-cylinder engine. This compact engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it a suitable choice for city driving.
Transmission
The standard transmission in the Suzuki Alto is a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, as mentioned earlier, there is also an automatic variant available, known as the Alto AGS, which offers the convenience of automatic gear shifting.
Interior Features
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior with essential features. These may include air conditioning, power windows, a multimedia system, and comfortable seating.
Exterior Design
The Suzuki Alto boasts a sleek and modern design with distinctive headlights and a compact profile. Its small size makes it easy to maneuver in crowded city streets and tight parking spaces.
Safety Features
Safety is always a concern for car buyers. The Alto typically comes equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake force distribution (EBD) to enhance stability during braking.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency. With a smaller engine and lightweight build, the Alto delivers impressive mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.
With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.
