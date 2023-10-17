Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

Suzuki Alto

Advertisement

The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the years, with various car manufacturers offering a wide range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Among these, the Suzuki Alto stands out as a popular choice for those seeking an affordable and efficient compact car.

Key Features

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet efficient engine. It often features a 660-cc, three-cylinder engine that delivers a balance between power and fuel efficiency. This engine is well-suited for city commuting and provides good mileage.

Transmission

Advertisement

Most Suzuki Alto variants come with a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing drivers to have better control over the vehicle’s performance. Some variants may also offer automatic transmission options for added convenience.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It typically offers features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a modern infotainment system, depending on the variant.

Exterior Design

The Alto boasts a sleek and modern exterior design that gives it a contemporary and attractive look. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic and find parking spaces.

Variants

Advertisement

Suzuki offers various variants of the Alto, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. Some variants may include additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and more.

Warranty

Suzuki Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Alto vehicles, offering peace of mind to buyers.

Safety

While the Suzuki Alto is a compact car, it often comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. These features contribute to a safer driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency. This compact car is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting in traffic-congested cities.

Suzuki Alto 2023 price in Pakistan

Here are the ex-factory prices for various Suzuki Alto variants in Pakistan:

  1. Suzuki Alto VX: PKR 2,251,000
    2. Advertisement
  2. Suzuki Alto VXR: PKR 2,612,000
  3. Suzuki Alto VXR AGS: PKR 2,799,000
  4. Suzuki Alto VXL AGS: PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Advertisement

Dimensions

Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP @ 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Advertisement

Transmission

Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed

Steering

Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power Assisted

Suspension & Brakes

Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Advertisement

Wheels and Tyres

Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size
Advertisement

Fuel Economy

Advertisement
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L

Also Read

Suzuki GD 110s available on Easy Installments Plan at 0% markup
Suzuki GD 110s available on Easy Installments Plan at 0% markup

Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, continues to serve the...

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story