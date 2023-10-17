Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the years, with various car manufacturers offering a wide range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Among these, the Suzuki Alto stands out as a popular choice for those seeking an affordable and efficient compact car.

Key Features

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet efficient engine. It often features a 660-cc, three-cylinder engine that delivers a balance between power and fuel efficiency. This engine is well-suited for city commuting and provides good mileage.

Transmission

Most Suzuki Alto variants come with a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing drivers to have better control over the vehicle’s performance. Some variants may also offer automatic transmission options for added convenience.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It typically offers features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a modern infotainment system, depending on the variant.

Exterior Design

The Alto boasts a sleek and modern exterior design that gives it a contemporary and attractive look. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic and find parking spaces.

Variants

Suzuki offers various variants of the Alto, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. Some variants may include additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and more.

Warranty

Suzuki Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Alto vehicles, offering peace of mind to buyers.

Safety

While the Suzuki Alto is a compact car, it often comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. These features contribute to a safer driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency. This compact car is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting in traffic-congested cities.

Suzuki Alto 2023 price in Pakistan

Here are the ex-factory prices for various Suzuki Alto variants in Pakistan: Suzuki Alto VX: PKR 2,251,000 Advertisement Suzuki Alto VXR: PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS: PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS: PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 658 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 39 HP @ 6500 RPM Compression Ratio 10:1 Torque 56 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 Valves Max Speed 140 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power Assisted Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Mileage Highway 22 KM/L Also Read Suzuki GD 110s available on Easy Installments Plan at 0% markup Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, continues to serve the... Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."