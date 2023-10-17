Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

Suzuki GD 110s available on Easy Installments Plan at 0% markup
Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, continues to serve the...
The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the years, with various car manufacturers offering a wide range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Among these, the Suzuki Alto stands out as a popular choice for those seeking an affordable and efficient compact car.
The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet efficient engine. It often features a 660-cc, three-cylinder engine that delivers a balance between power and fuel efficiency. This engine is well-suited for city commuting and provides good mileage.
Most Suzuki Alto variants come with a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing drivers to have better control over the vehicle’s performance. Some variants may also offer automatic transmission options for added convenience.
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It typically offers features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a modern infotainment system, depending on the variant.
The Alto boasts a sleek and modern exterior design that gives it a contemporary and attractive look. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic and find parking spaces.
Suzuki offers various variants of the Alto, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. Some variants may include additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and more.
Suzuki Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Alto vehicles, offering peace of mind to buyers.
While the Suzuki Alto is a compact car, it often comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. These features contribute to a safer driving experience.
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency. This compact car is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting in traffic-congested cities.
Here are the ex-factory prices for various Suzuki Alto variants in Pakistan:
|Overall Length
|3395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|650 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|4 persons
|Wheel Base
|2460 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|658 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|39 HP @ 6500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|Torque
|56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 Valves
|Max Speed
|140 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.2m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Assisted
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Wheels with Center Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Mileage Highway
|22 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.