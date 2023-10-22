Suzuki Alto latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan & Features October 2023
The automotive landscape in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth over the years, and with the ever-increasing demand for compact and affordable vehicles, the Suzuki Alto has emerged as a popular choice. This compact hatchback has become a symbol of practicality and affordability for many Pakistani drivers.
Key Specifications
The Suzuki Alto is celebrated for its compact yet efficient design, making it suitable for both urban commuting and longer journeys. Here are the key specifications that contribute to its popularity in Pakistan:
Engine
The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet peppy 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
Transmission
It is commonly available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who prefer different driving experiences.
Interior
Despite its small size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior with well-designed seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The car can comfortably accommodate four passengers.
Infotainment
Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Alto may come equipped with basic infotainment features, including a radio and speakers.
Compact Size
The compact size of the Suzuki Alto makes it ideal for maneuvering through congested city streets and finding parking in tight spots.
Safety
While it may not be equipped with an extensive range of advanced safety features, the Suzuki Alto typically includes standard safety elements such as airbags and seat belts, meeting the basic safety requirements.
Fuel Efficiency
The Suzuki Alto is renowned for its excellent fuel efficiency, a critical consideration in a country where high fuel prices can be a significant concern. The compact engine and lightweight design contribute to its impressive mileage.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Price
|22.5 – 29.4 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|658 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|56 Nm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 – 670 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|18 – 22 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Seating Capacity
|4 – Persons
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
