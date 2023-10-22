Suzuki Alto latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The automotive landscape in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth over the years, and with the ever-increasing demand for compact and affordable vehicles, the Suzuki Alto has emerged as a popular choice. This compact hatchback has become a symbol of practicality and affordability for many Pakistani drivers.

Key Specifications

The Suzuki Alto is celebrated for its compact yet efficient design, making it suitable for both urban commuting and longer journeys. Here are the key specifications that contribute to its popularity in Pakistan:

Engine

The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet peppy 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Advertisement

Transmission

It is commonly available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who prefer different driving experiences.

Interior

Despite its small size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior with well-designed seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The car can comfortably accommodate four passengers.

Infotainment

Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Alto may come equipped with basic infotainment features, including a radio and speakers.

Advertisement

Compact Size

The compact size of the Suzuki Alto makes it ideal for maneuvering through congested city streets and finding parking in tight spots.

Safety

While it may not be equipped with an extensive range of advanced safety features, the Suzuki Alto typically includes standard safety elements such as airbags and seat belts, meeting the basic safety requirements.

Also Read Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan & Features October 2023 In the world of motorcycles, Yamaha has always been a name associated...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

The Suzuki Alto is renowned for its excellent fuel efficiency, a critical consideration in a country where high fuel prices can be a significant concern. The compact engine and lightweight design contribute to its impressive mileage.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Advertisement

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price 22.5 – 29.4 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”