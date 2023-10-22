Advertisement
Edition: English

Suzuki Alto latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The automotive landscape in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth over the years, and with the ever-increasing demand for compact and affordable vehicles, the Suzuki Alto has emerged as a popular choice. This compact hatchback has become a symbol of practicality and affordability for many Pakistani drivers.

Key Specifications

The Suzuki Alto is celebrated for its compact yet efficient design, making it suitable for both urban commuting and longer journeys. Here are the key specifications that contribute to its popularity in Pakistan:

Engine

The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet peppy 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Transmission

It is commonly available with both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers who prefer different driving experiences.

Interior

Despite its small size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior with well-designed seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The car can comfortably accommodate four passengers.

Infotainment

Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Alto may come equipped with basic infotainment features, including a radio and speakers.

Compact Size

The compact size of the Suzuki Alto makes it ideal for maneuvering through congested city streets and finding parking in tight spots.

Safety

While it may not be equipped with an extensive range of advanced safety features, the Suzuki Alto typically includes standard safety elements such as airbags and seat belts, meeting the basic safety requirements.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Alto is renowned for its excellent fuel efficiency, a critical consideration in a country where high fuel prices can be a significant concern. The compact engine and lightweight design contribute to its impressive mileage.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Alto VX

PKR 2,251,000

Suzuki Alto VXR

PKR 2,612,000

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

PKR 2,799,000

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

PKR 2,935,000
Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price22.5 – 29.4 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

