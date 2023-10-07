The Suzuki Alto has earned a strong reputation for its compact size, impressive fuel efficiency, and affordability, which have contributed to its widespread popularity.

The compact dimensions of the Suzuki Alto make it a favored choice for easy maneuvering and convenient parking, especially in bustling urban areas. Its remarkable fuel economy further solidifies its status as a budget-friendly option for daily commuting.

Affordability remains a central hallmark of the Alto, ensuring its accessibility to a broad spectrum of car buyers. Its competitive pricing and low maintenance costs render it particularly appealing to first-time car owners, students, and individuals operating within tight budgets.

In Pakistan, the Alto is available in four distinct variants: the Suzuki Alto VX, the Suzuki Alto VXR, the Suzuki Alto VXR AGS, and the Suzuki Alto VXL AGS.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakiatan:

The ex-factory price of the Suzuki Alto VX stands at Rs2,251,000.

The ex-factory price of the Suzuki Alto VXR is set at Rs2,612,000.

The ex-factory price of the Suzuki Alto VXR AGS is Rs2,799,000.

The ex-factory price of the Suzuki Alto VXL AGS is priced at Rs 2,935,000.

Available exterior colors:

The hatchback is offered in five distinctive colors, including graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black, silky silver, and solid white.

Engine:

All Suzuki Alto variants are equipped with a 0.6-liter, 658-cc petrol engine and are 2WD (two-wheel drive). The Suzuki Alto VX and VXR feature a 5-speed manual transmission, while the VXL variant boasts an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission.

The Suzuki Alto achieves an estimated mileage ranging from 16 to 20 km/l, with a fuel tank capacity of 27 liters.

Exterior:

The Suzuki Alto exhibits a boxy design characterized by aerodynamic curves and lines, giving it a distinctive and modern appearance. The front grille features broad, vertical lines that enhance the car’s aesthetic appeal, while the rear sports a stylish spoiler, contributing to its sporty and contemporary look.

Additionally, the VXL variant of the Alto comes equipped with retractable mirrors, adding to the car’s convenience and functionality. Overall, the Suzuki Alto’s exterior is thoughtfully designed to combine practicality with modern style, making it a favored choice for city driving.

Interior:

Inside the Suzuki Alto, the VX and VXR variants feature a single-tone interior color, whereas the VXL variant boasts a dual-tone interior. For security, the car incorporates keyless entry, a security system, and an immobilizer. Air conditioning is standard in the VXR and VXL variants, but not in the base variant.

Standard features across all variants include a heating system, front defroster, side demister, antenna, and power steering. Assist grips, cabin lights, and two front and two rear drink holders are also included as standard. Power windows are exclusive to the VXL variant.

The VX variant comes with a 1 Din audio system without speakers, while the VXR variant includes a 2 Din audio system with two front speakers. The VXL variant offers an MP5 touch screen with two front speakers.

The Alto also boasts an elegantly designed steering wheel cover that enhances the overall interior aesthetic.

Safety Features:

Safety features in the Alto include dual airbags, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), front seat belt force limiters, a high-mounted stop lamp, front disc brakes, an immobilizer, childproof rear door locks, and hill hold control.

