Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Suzuki Alto is a compact and budget-friendly car that has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automobile market. Renowned for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the Suzuki Alto has become a popular choice among Pakistani car buyers. In this article, we will delve into the price of the Suzuki Alto in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications, shedding light on why it has gained such popularity in the country.

Key Specifications

Engine Options:

The Suzuki Alto in Pakistan is typically equipped with a 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city driving. It provides adequate power while keeping fuel consumption low.

Transmission:

The Alto is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The automatic transmission, known for its ease of use and smooth gear shifts, is particularly popular among urban commuters.

Interior and Comfort:

Despite its compact size, the Alto offers a comfortable cabin with seating for four passengers. It often comes equipped with features like air conditioning, power windows, and a basic infotainment system, making it suitable for everyday use.

Exterior Design:

The Suzuki Alto boasts a simple yet modern exterior design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through crowded city streets, and its clean lines give it a contemporary look.

Reliability and Resale Value:

Suzuki is known for producing reliable vehicles, and the Alto is no exception. Due to its affordability and practicality, the Alto tends to hold its value well in the Pakistani market, making it a wise choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Safety Features:

Safety is a top priority, and the Suzuki Alto typically includes basic safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS), and seatbelt pretensioners. While it may not have advanced safety technologies, it provides essential protection for occupants.

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With its small engine and lightweight design, it offers impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting in Pakistan’s congested cities.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR Advertisement PKR 2,612,000 Advertisement Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS Advertisement PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 658 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 39 HP at 6500 RPM Compression Ratio 10:1 Torque 56 Nm at 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 Valves Max Speed 140 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power-Assisted Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 27 L Mileage Highway 22 KM/L

