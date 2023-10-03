Advertisement
Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Suzuki Alto is a compact and budget-friendly car that has made a significant impact on the Pakistani automobile market. Renowned for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the Suzuki Alto has become a popular choice among Pakistani car buyers. In this article, we will delve into the price of the Suzuki Alto in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications, shedding light on why it has gained such popularity in the country.

Key Specifications

Engine Options:

The Suzuki Alto in Pakistan is typically equipped with a 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine is designed for fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city driving. It provides adequate power while keeping fuel consumption low.

Transmission:

The Alto is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The automatic transmission, known for its ease of use and smooth gear shifts, is particularly popular among urban commuters.

Interior and Comfort:

Despite its compact size, the Alto offers a comfortable cabin with seating for four passengers. It often comes equipped with features like air conditioning, power windows, and a basic infotainment system, making it suitable for everyday use.

Exterior Design:

The Suzuki Alto boasts a simple yet modern exterior design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through crowded city streets, and its clean lines give it a contemporary look.

Reliability and Resale Value:

Suzuki is known for producing reliable vehicles, and the Alto is no exception. Due to its affordability and practicality, the Alto tends to hold its value well in the Pakistani market, making it a wise choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Safety Features:

Safety is a top priority, and the Suzuki Alto typically includes basic safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS), and seatbelt pretensioners. While it may not have advanced safety technologies, it provides essential protection for occupants.

Fuel Efficiency:

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With its small engine and lightweight design, it offers impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting in Pakistan’s congested cities.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX

PKR 2,251,000

Suzuki Alto VXR

PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

PKR 2,799,000

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP at 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power-Assisted
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

