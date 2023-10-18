Suzuki Cultus 2023: Latest Price in Pakistan and Key Features

The Suzuki Cultus has been a beloved hatchback in Pakistan for many years, known for its affordability, practicality, and reliability. With the release of the 2023 model, Suzuki has introduced several updates to make the Cultus even more appealing. In this article, we’ll take a close look at the latest price and key specifications of the Suzuki Cultus 2023.

Key Features

Now, let’s explore the key specifications that make the Suzuki Cultus 2023 a noteworthy option in the hatchback segment.

Engine

The 2023 Cultus is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine. Despite its compact size, this engine produces a peppy 67 horsepower, making it a zippy and efficient vehicle for urban commuting.

Exterior Styling

The Cultus features a stylish and contemporary design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in city traffic, and its modern appearance adds to its overall appeal.

Interior Comfort

Inside, the Cultus provides a comfortable cabin with well-designed seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The compact size of the car doesn’t compromise on interior space, ensuring a pleasant driving experience.

Infotainment

The infotainment system in the Cultus 2023 features a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, adding a touch of modern technology to the driving experience.

Safety Features

While the Cultus is a compact hatchback, Suzuki has prioritized safety. It includes dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, and seatbelt pretensioners to enhance safety for both the driver and passengers.

Cargo Space

The Cultus offers a reasonable amount of cargo space, allowing you to carry groceries, luggage, or other items with ease. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional storage capacity.

Fuel Efficiency

The Cultus has always been recognized for its exceptional fuel efficiency, and the 2023 model continues this trend. It offers an impressive fuel economy, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Cultus VXR PKR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL PKR 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 3600 mm Kerb Weight 785 KG Overall Width 1600 mm Boot Space 254 L Overall Height 1540 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2425 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 145 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 998 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 67 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Torque 90 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Multipoint Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.7m Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels with Full wheel Caps Tyre Size 165/65/R14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L

