Suzuki Cultus 2023: Latest Price in Pakistan and Key Features

Toyota Fortuner Exclusive Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023
The automotive market in Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the popularity...
The Suzuki Cultus has been a beloved hatchback in Pakistan for many years, known for its affordability, practicality, and reliability. With the release of the 2023 model, Suzuki has introduced several updates to make the Cultus even more appealing. In this article, we’ll take a close look at the latest price and key specifications of the Suzuki Cultus 2023.
Now, let’s explore the key specifications that make the Suzuki Cultus 2023 a noteworthy option in the hatchback segment.
Engine
The 2023 Cultus is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine. Despite its compact size, this engine produces a peppy 67 horsepower, making it a zippy and efficient vehicle for urban commuting.
Exterior Styling
The Cultus features a stylish and contemporary design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in city traffic, and its modern appearance adds to its overall appeal.
Interior Comfort
Inside, the Cultus provides a comfortable cabin with well-designed seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The compact size of the car doesn’t compromise on interior space, ensuring a pleasant driving experience.
Infotainment
The infotainment system in the Cultus 2023 features a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, adding a touch of modern technology to the driving experience.
Safety Features
While the Cultus is a compact hatchback, Suzuki has prioritized safety. It includes dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, and seatbelt pretensioners to enhance safety for both the driver and passengers.
Cargo Space
The Cultus offers a reasonable amount of cargo space, allowing you to carry groceries, luggage, or other items with ease. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional storage capacity.
Fuel Efficiency
The Cultus has always been recognized for its exceptional fuel efficiency, and the 2023 model continues this trend. It offers an impressive fuel economy, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|785 KG
|Overall Width
|1600 mm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Overall Height
|1540 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2425 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multipoint Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels with Full wheel Caps
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.