Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus 2023: Latest Price in Pakistan and Key Features

Suzuki Cultus 2023: Latest Price in Pakistan and Key Features

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus 2023: Latest Price in Pakistan and Key Features

Suzuki Cultus 2023: Latest Price in Pakistan and Key Features

Advertisement

The Suzuki Cultus has been a beloved hatchback in Pakistan for many years, known for its affordability, practicality, and reliability. With the release of the 2023 model, Suzuki has introduced several updates to make the Cultus even more appealing. In this article, we’ll take a close look at the latest price and key specifications of the Suzuki Cultus 2023.

Key Features

Now, let’s explore the key specifications that make the Suzuki Cultus 2023 a noteworthy option in the hatchback segment.

Engine

The 2023 Cultus is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine. Despite its compact size, this engine produces a peppy 67 horsepower, making it a zippy and efficient vehicle for urban commuting.

Advertisement

Exterior Styling

The Cultus features a stylish and contemporary design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in city traffic, and its modern appearance adds to its overall appeal.

Interior Comfort

Inside, the Cultus provides a comfortable cabin with well-designed seats and a user-friendly dashboard. The compact size of the car doesn’t compromise on interior space, ensuring a pleasant driving experience.

Infotainment

The infotainment system in the Cultus 2023 features a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, adding a touch of modern technology to the driving experience.

Advertisement

Safety Features

While the Cultus is a compact hatchback, Suzuki has prioritized safety. It includes dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, and seatbelt pretensioners to enhance safety for both the driver and passengers.

Cargo Space

The Cultus offers a reasonable amount of cargo space, allowing you to carry groceries, luggage, or other items with ease. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional storage capacity.

Also Read

Toyota Fortuner Exclusive Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023
Toyota Fortuner Exclusive Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

The automotive market in Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the popularity...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

The Cultus has always been recognized for its exceptional fuel efficiency, and the 2023 model continues this trend. It offers an impressive fuel economy, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Cultus VXR

PKR 3,718,000

Suzuki Cultus VXL

PKR 4,084,000

Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift

PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Advertisement
Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight785 KG
Overall Width1600 mm
Boot Space254 L
Overall Height1540 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2425 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance145 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11.0:1
Torque90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMultipoint Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.7m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel wheels with Full wheel Caps
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story