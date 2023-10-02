Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Articles
Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Suzuki has adjusted the prices for all Cultus variants, including the VXR, VXL, and AGS. As of 2023, the cultus price in Pakistan ranges from PKR 3,718,000 to PKR 4,366,000. Additionally, in international markets, the 2023 model of Suzuki Cultus is known as ‘Celerio’ and is available in two variants: VXR and VXL, offering top-of-the-line features. This marks the first significant upgrade for the Suzuki Cultus in over 15 years. Under the hood, it is equipped with a K Series K10B 12-valve 3-cylinder 1.0-liter engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel-drive system. This discussion focuses on the pricing of Suzuki Cultus in Pakistan.

Cultus Price in Pakistan 2023

VariantsEx-showroom Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR Price in PakistanPKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL Price in PakistanPKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus AGS Price in PakistanPKR 4,366,000

Below, we’ll list the 2023 cultus prices in Pakistan. The new Suzuki Cultus boasts a sportier appearance and enhanced exterior features, including sporty fog lights and alloy rims. In the VXL variant, you’ll find practical additions such as airbags, power windows, fog lights, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), while the VXR variant offers optional upgrades. This ideal family vehicle offers seating for five, and its interior design is a significant departure from the previous Cultus model.

Suzuki Cultus Price Journey:

VariantsLaunch PriceCurrent Price
Suzuki Cultus VXRPKR 12,50,000PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXLPKR 13,91,000PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus AGSPKR 15,28,000PKR 4,366,000

Different Between all Variants of Suzuki Cultus

Cultus VXRCultus VXLCultus AGS
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Keyless Entry
  • Immobilizer
  • Steering Adjustment
  • Air Conditioner
  • 2 Airbags
  • ABS
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror
  • 2 Airbags
  • ABS
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror

Suzuki Cultus Pros and Cons

ProsCons
  • Fuel Average is Good
  • Latest Safety Features Installed
  • Spare parts are easily available in the Market
  • Across Pakistan Dealership Available
  • Delivery time too long
  • The quality of the Paint Finishing is not good
  • Sometimes Auto Gear shifts create problems
Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

The 2023 Suzuki Cultus boasts convenient features like adjustable side mirrors, central door locking, and built-in multimedia Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers smoother gear shifts and a quieter cabin. Safety features include seatbelts and rear-seat child locks, and both variants come with standard power steering and keyless entry. The 2023 Suzuki Cultus has enjoyed significant success, with 5,000 orders placed within its first year. It comes with a standard 3-year or 60,000km warranty and is available in various colors, including Pearl Red, Cerulean Blue, Sand Beige, Graphite Gray, Silky Silver, Super Pearl Black, and White.

Suzuki Cultus VXR

Suzuki CultusPricePKR 3,718,000
Engine Displacement1000Cc
TransmissionManual
StartupKey
Suzuki Cultus VXL

Suzuki CultusPricePKR 4,084,000
Engine Displacement1000Cc
TransmissionManual
StartupKey

Suzuki Cultus AGS

Suzuki Cultus 2022 Price in PakistanPricePKR 4,366,000
Engine Displacement1000Cc
TransmissionAutomatic
StartupKey
Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Suzuki Cultus Exterior:

The 2023 automatic Cultus has received a refreshed exterior, featuring a redesigned front fascia with projector LED headlamps and DRL. The chrome grille now has a Suzuki emblem, and the air intake grille is adorned with black plastic trims and houses fog lamps on both sides. The sides of the doors feature a stylish trim line along with wheel arches. At the rear, there’s a hatchback door and distinctive, curved tail lights that add to its dynamic appearance. On the front roof, there’s an antenna that enhances connectivity for navigation and Suzuki’s connection features.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Suzuki Cultus Interior:

The interior of the 2023 Suzuki Cultus Automatic exudes a premium feel, featuring fabric seats and plastic trims. The dashboard has a sporty design and houses a power steering wheel along with the latest technological features. In the center console, you’ll find a multimedia infotainment system with six surround speakers. The entire cabin is equipped with air conditioning and ventilation, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant journey. There’s ample cargo space behind the rear seats for your luggage. Additionally, there are numerous interior features in this new automatic gear shifter Suzuki Cultus, which are detailed on the following side.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Below, you’ll find the current Cultus price in Pakistan, along with the latest features incorporated into the new model. This information is available for potential buyers to review before making a purchase decision.

Dimensions

Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight785 KG
Overall Width1600 mm
Boot Space254 L
Overall Height1540 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2425 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance145 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP at 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11.0:1
Torque90 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMultipoint Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.7m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel wheels with full wheel caps
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Next Story