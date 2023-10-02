Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Suzuki has adjusted the prices for all Cultus variants, including the VXR, VXL, and AGS. As of 2023, the cultus price in Pakistan ranges from PKR 3,718,000 to PKR 4,366,000. Additionally, in international markets, the 2023 model of Suzuki Cultus is known as ‘Celerio’ and is available in two variants: VXR and VXL, offering top-of-the-line features. This marks the first significant upgrade for the Suzuki Cultus in over 15 years. Under the hood, it is equipped with a K Series K10B 12-valve 3-cylinder 1.0-liter engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel-drive system. This discussion focuses on the pricing of Suzuki Cultus in Pakistan.

Cultus Price in Pakistan 2023

Variants Ex-showroom Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Price in Pakistan PKR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Price in Pakistan PKR 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus AGS Price in Pakistan PKR 4,366,000

Below, we’ll list the 2023 cultus prices in Pakistan. The new Suzuki Cultus boasts a sportier appearance and enhanced exterior features, including sporty fog lights and alloy rims. In the VXL variant, you’ll find practical additions such as airbags, power windows, fog lights, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), while the VXR variant offers optional upgrades. This ideal family vehicle offers seating for five, and its interior design is a significant departure from the previous Cultus model.

Suzuki Cultus Price Journey:

Variants Launch Price Current Price Suzuki Cultus VXR PKR 12,50,000 PKR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL PKR 13,91,000 PKR 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus AGS PKR 15,28,000 PKR 4,366,000

Different Between all Variants of Suzuki Cultus

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Keyless Entry

Immobilizer

Steering Adjustment

Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Power Steering

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Mirror

Suzuki Cultus Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fuel Average is Good

Latest Safety Features Installed

Spare parts are easily available in the Market

The quality of the Paint Finishing is not good

The 2023 Suzuki Cultus boasts convenient features like adjustable side mirrors, central door locking, and built-in multimedia Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers smoother gear shifts and a quieter cabin. Safety features include seatbelts and rear-seat child locks, and both variants come with standard power steering and keyless entry. The 2023 Suzuki Cultus has enjoyed significant success, with 5,000 orders placed within its first year. It comes with a standard 3-year or 60,000km warranty and is available in various colors, including Pearl Red, Cerulean Blue, Sand Beige, Graphite Gray, Silky Silver, Super Pearl Black, and White.

Suzuki Cultus VXR

Price PKR 3,718,000 Engine Displacement 1000Cc Transmission Manual Startup Key

Suzuki Cultus VXL

Price PKR 4,084,000 Engine Displacement 1000Cc Transmission Manual Startup Key

Suzuki Cultus AGS

Price PKR 4,366,000 Engine Displacement 1000Cc Transmission Automatic Startup Key

Suzuki Cultus Exterior:

The 2023 automatic Cultus has received a refreshed exterior, featuring a redesigned front fascia with projector LED headlamps and DRL. The chrome grille now has a Suzuki emblem, and the air intake grille is adorned with black plastic trims and houses fog lamps on both sides. The sides of the doors feature a stylish trim line along with wheel arches. At the rear, there’s a hatchback door and distinctive, curved tail lights that add to its dynamic appearance. On the front roof, there’s an antenna that enhances connectivity for navigation and Suzuki’s connection features.

Suzuki Cultus Interior:

The interior of the 2023 Suzuki Cultus Automatic exudes a premium feel, featuring fabric seats and plastic trims. The dashboard has a sporty design and houses a power steering wheel along with the latest technological features. In the center console, you’ll find a multimedia infotainment system with six surround speakers. The entire cabin is equipped with air conditioning and ventilation, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant journey. There’s ample cargo space behind the rear seats for your luggage. Additionally, there are numerous interior features in this new automatic gear shifter Suzuki Cultus, which are detailed on the following side.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Below, you’ll find the current Cultus price in Pakistan, along with the latest features incorporated into the new model. This information is available for potential buyers to review before making a purchase decision.

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 998 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 67 HP at 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Torque 90 Nm at 3500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Multipoint Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

