Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
When it comes to compact and affordable cars in Pakistan, the KIA...
Suzuki has adjusted the prices for all Cultus variants, including the VXR, VXL, and AGS. As of 2023, the cultus price in Pakistan ranges from PKR 3,718,000 to PKR 4,366,000. Additionally, in international markets, the 2023 model of Suzuki Cultus is known as ‘Celerio’ and is available in two variants: VXR and VXL, offering top-of-the-line features. This marks the first significant upgrade for the Suzuki Cultus in over 15 years. Under the hood, it is equipped with a K Series K10B 12-valve 3-cylinder 1.0-liter engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel-drive system. This discussion focuses on the pricing of Suzuki Cultus in Pakistan.
|Variants
|Ex-showroom Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR Price in Pakistan
|PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL Price in Pakistan
|PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS Price in Pakistan
|PKR 4,366,000
Below, we’ll list the 2023 cultus prices in Pakistan. The new Suzuki Cultus boasts a sportier appearance and enhanced exterior features, including sporty fog lights and alloy rims. In the VXL variant, you’ll find practical additions such as airbags, power windows, fog lights, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), while the VXR variant offers optional upgrades. This ideal family vehicle offers seating for five, and its interior design is a significant departure from the previous Cultus model.
|Variants
|Launch Price
|Current Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|PKR 12,50,000
|PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|PKR 13,91,000
|PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS
|PKR 15,28,000
|PKR 4,366,000
|Cultus VXR
|Cultus VXL
|Cultus AGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
|Pros
|Cons
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 2023 Suzuki Cultus boasts convenient features like adjustable side mirrors, central door locking, and built-in multimedia Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers smoother gear shifts and a quieter cabin. Safety features include seatbelts and rear-seat child locks, and both variants come with standard power steering and keyless entry. The 2023 Suzuki Cultus has enjoyed significant success, with 5,000 orders placed within its first year. It comes with a standard 3-year or 60,000km warranty and is available in various colors, including Pearl Red, Cerulean Blue, Sand Beige, Graphite Gray, Silky Silver, Super Pearl Black, and White.
|Price
|PKR 3,718,000
|Engine Displacement
|1000Cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Startup
|Key
|Price
|PKR 4,084,000
|Engine Displacement
|1000Cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Startup
|Key
|Price
|PKR 4,366,000
|Engine Displacement
|1000Cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Startup
|Key
The 2023 automatic Cultus has received a refreshed exterior, featuring a redesigned front fascia with projector LED headlamps and DRL. The chrome grille now has a Suzuki emblem, and the air intake grille is adorned with black plastic trims and houses fog lamps on both sides. The sides of the doors feature a stylish trim line along with wheel arches. At the rear, there’s a hatchback door and distinctive, curved tail lights that add to its dynamic appearance. On the front roof, there’s an antenna that enhances connectivity for navigation and Suzuki’s connection features.
The interior of the 2023 Suzuki Cultus Automatic exudes a premium feel, featuring fabric seats and plastic trims. The dashboard has a sporty design and houses a power steering wheel along with the latest technological features. In the center console, you’ll find a multimedia infotainment system with six surround speakers. The entire cabin is equipped with air conditioning and ventilation, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant journey. There’s ample cargo space behind the rear seats for your luggage. Additionally, there are numerous interior features in this new automatic gear shifter Suzuki Cultus, which are detailed on the following side.
Below, you’ll find the current Cultus price in Pakistan, along with the latest features incorporated into the new model. This information is available for potential buyers to review before making a purchase decision.
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|785 KG
|Overall Width
|1600 mm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Overall Height
|1540 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2425 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP at 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multipoint Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels with full wheel caps
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.