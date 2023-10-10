Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The new Suzuki Cultus offers a range of impressive features, making it a comfortable and stylish car. It includes dual SRS airbags for safety and provides better fuel efficiency. The design is trendy, and there’s more interior space.

The meters on the dashboard are not only easy to read but also have a modern and stylish appearance. The car’s higher seating position and improved visibility give a sense of freedom, and the interior is designed to provide exceptional comfort and roominess.

With its aerodynamic exterior and the efficient K-series engine, driving in the city is both effortless and fashionable.

Suzuki Cultus price October 2023

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

