Suzuki Daska Motors terminates partnership with Pak Suzuki

Suzuki Daska Motors, an authorized dealership, has officially severed its ties with Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited, effective October 10, 2023. This decision entails significant changes in how Suzuki vehicles will be handled in the future.

Suzuki Daska Motors will no longer retain the authority or privileges associated with being an authorized Suzuki dealership.

This includes the ability to facilitate vehicle bookings and sales on behalf of Pak Suzuki, as well as accepting payments for Suzuki-branded vehicles.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited stresses that any interactions or transactions involving Suzuki Daska Motors and Suzuki vehicles will be considered invalid and unrecognized. This means customers should exercise caution when dealing with the former dealer.

Suzuki Daska Motors will be solely responsible for any contractual violations or issues that may arise from transactions conducted after the disassociation. This emphasizes the significance of this change for the dealership.

Advertisement

For the convenience of customers, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited strongly advises against approaching Suzuki Daska Motors for booking Suzuki vehicles or seeking aftersales services. This advisory will help customers navigate this transition effectively.

Starting from October 10, 2023, customers are encouraged to engage directly with authorized Suzuki dealerships for all their Suzuki automotive needs. This change aims to ensure a seamless customer experience despite the dealership shift.

This decision signifies a notable shift in Suzuki’s dealership network and underscores Pak Suzuki’s dedication to delivering top-quality products and services to its valued customers. It reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards.

Also Read Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023 The new Suzuki Cultus offers a range of impressive features, making it...