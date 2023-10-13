Suzuki GD 110s available on Easy Installments Plan at 0% markup

KIA Sportage in Pakistan: New Price, Variants, and Specifications – October 2023
KIA, the well-known South Korean car manufacturer, has left a lasting impact...
Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, continues to serve the motorcycle enthusiasts of Pakistan with its dependable range of bikes. Among these, the Suzuki GD 110s has carved a niche for itself as a practical, efficient, and affordable two-wheeler.
Engine
The Suzuki GD 110s is powered by a reliable and efficient 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled 110cc engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and longevity, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and city rides.
Performance
The 110-cc engine delivers a respectable 8.3 horsepower, providing adequate power for urban commuting and short-distance travel. Its smooth power delivery and low-end torque make it easy to navigate through traffic.
Design
The GD 110s boasts a simple yet functional design, with a comfortable and well-padded seat. Its lightweight and easy-to-handle chassis make it a practical choice for riders of all experience levels.
Transmission
The motorcycle features a 4-speed manual transmission that ensures smooth gear shifts, contributing to a hassle-free riding experience.
Suspension
It comes equipped with a telescopic front suspension and swing-arm rear suspension, providing a comfortable ride over various road conditions.
Wheels and tires
The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with durable tubeless tires, which help reduce the risk of sudden punctures and provide better grip on the road.
Lighting
It features a conventional yet effective lighting system with a halogen headlamp and LED taillights for improved visibility during the night.
Brakes
The GD 110s is fitted with front and rear drum brakes, which offer reliable stopping power.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the GD 110s is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With efficient engineering and a well-tuned engine, it offers impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuters.
Following a recent price adjustment, the Suzuki GD 110s is now available at a competitive price of Rs. 352,000/-.
Suzuki GD 110s 0% Mark-Up Installment Plans for 2023:
Suzuki is dedicated to providing convenient financing options to its valued customers. Here are the 0% markup installment plans designed to make owning the stylish and powerful Suzuki GD 110s even more accessible:
Option 1: 35% Advance Payment and 24 EMI
Option 2: 50% Advance Payment and 18 EMI
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.