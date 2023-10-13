Suzuki GD 110s available on Easy Installments Plan at 0% markup

Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, continues to serve the motorcycle enthusiasts of Pakistan with its dependable range of bikes. Among these, the Suzuki GD 110s has carved a niche for itself as a practical, efficient, and affordable two-wheeler.

Engine

The Suzuki GD 110s is powered by a reliable and efficient 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled 110cc engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and longevity, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and city rides.

Performance

The 110-cc engine delivers a respectable 8.3 horsepower, providing adequate power for urban commuting and short-distance travel. Its smooth power delivery and low-end torque make it easy to navigate through traffic.

Design

The GD 110s boasts a simple yet functional design, with a comfortable and well-padded seat. Its lightweight and easy-to-handle chassis make it a practical choice for riders of all experience levels.

Transmission

The motorcycle features a 4-speed manual transmission that ensures smooth gear shifts, contributing to a hassle-free riding experience.

Suspension

It comes equipped with a telescopic front suspension and swing-arm rear suspension, providing a comfortable ride over various road conditions.

Wheels and tires

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with durable tubeless tires, which help reduce the risk of sudden punctures and provide better grip on the road.

Lighting

It features a conventional yet effective lighting system with a halogen headlamp and LED taillights for improved visibility during the night.

Brakes

The GD 110s is fitted with front and rear drum brakes, which offer reliable stopping power.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the GD 110s is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With efficient engineering and a well-tuned engine, it offers impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuters.