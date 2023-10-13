Suzuki GD 110s Now Available on 0% markup Installments

Suzuki’s Dominance in the Pakistani Motorcycle Market – October 2023 In October 2023, Suzuki, a well-established name in the automobile industry, continues to assert its dominance in the Pakistani motorcycle market with its popular models, the GD 110s and GS 150. Despite facing stiff competition from industry rivals such as Honda and Yamaha, Suzuki’s motorcycles maintain a strong presence in the local market, largely due to their reputation for exceptional after-sales services.

Suzuki GD 110s: Where Style Meets Power

The Suzuki GD 110s seamlessly combines style with power. Featuring Euro II technology, this motorcycle offers an economical and efficient ride, making it an ideal choice for daily city commutes. Key attributes that set this bike apart include its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

Key Features of Suzuki GD 110s:

Engine: The GD 110s is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine with a displacement of approximately 113cc. This design prioritizes simplicity and fuel efficiency.

Ride Comfort: The ergonomic seating position and effective suspension system ensure a comfortable ride, perfectly suited for navigating the bustling streets of Pakistani cities.

Instrument Cluster: The basic instrument cluster comprises a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights.

Braking: It features a front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering reliable stopping power.

Suspension: Telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers provide a smooth and comfortable ride, tailored to the diverse road conditions of Pakistan.

Suzuki GD 110s Price in October 2023:

Following a recent price adjustment, the Suzuki GD 110s is now available at a competitive price of Rs. 352,000/-

Suzuki GD 110s 0% Mark-Up Installment Plans for 2023:

Suzuki is dedicated to providing convenient financing options to its valued customers. Here are the 0% mark-up installment plans designed to make owning the stylish and powerful Suzuki GD 110s even more accessible:

Option 1: 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI

Down Payment: Rs. 123,200 (35% of the bike’s price) Monthly Installment: Rs. 9,600 (for the first 23 months) 24th Month Installment: Rs. 8,000 (final installment) Option 2: 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI

Down Payment: Rs. 176,000 (50% of the bike’s price) Monthly Installment: Rs. 9,800 (for the first 17 months) 18th Month Installment: Rs. 9,400 (final installment)

In conclusion, the Suzuki GD 110s maintains its position as a preferred choice among motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan. Its affordability, fuel efficiency, and comfortable riding experience make it a top pick. With the introduction of attractive 0% mark-up installment plans, Suzuki aims to further facilitate its customers in acquiring this exceptional bike in October 2023.