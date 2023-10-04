Suzuki GSX 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

In Pakistan’s dynamic motorcycle market, Suzuki has been a name synonymous with quality and innovation. For decades, Suzuki motorcycles have been a popular choice among riders for their reliability and performance. Among Suzuki’s recent offerings, the Suzuki GSX 125 stands out as a versatile and stylish motorcycle designed to cater to the diverse needs of riders.

Key Features

The Suzuki GSX 125 comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance the riding experience. Some of the standout features include:

Performance and Engine

The Suzuki GSX 125 is powered by a 124-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers smooth and efficient performance. This engine is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for both daily commuting and longer rides. With a five-speed gearbox, the GSX 125 offers versatile performance, whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on highway journeys.

Comfort and handling

The GSX 125 offers a comfortable and upright riding position, making it suitable for riders of various heights. The well-padded seat provides ample comfort during longer rides, and the motorcycle’s suspension system offers a smooth and controlled ride, even on uneven roads. The lightweight and agile nature of the GSX 125 makes it easy to handle and maneuver through traffic.

Sleek and sporty design

The Suzuki GSX 125’s sleek and sporty design immediately grabs riders’ attention. Suzuki has infused the GSX 125 with a modern and dynamic appearance, featuring sharp lines, an aerodynamic profile, eye-catching fuel tank graphics, a comfortable padded seat, and a stylish tail section. This design not only exudes sportiness but also enhances the motorcycle’s aerodynamic performance.

Digital Instrument Cluster

The bike features a digital instrument cluster that provides essential information to the rider, including speed, fuel level, and trip details.

Electric Start

Starting the GSX 125 is effortless thanks to its electric start feature, eliminating the need for kick-starting.

Front Disc Brake

The front disc brake ensures effective braking performance, enhancing rider safety.

Suzuki GSX 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The Latest price of Suzuki GSX 125 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 499,000.

Suzuki GSX 125 2023 key specifications

Engine

Engine TypeSingle Cylinder, 4 Storke Air Cooled

Starter SystemSelf Start

DIsplacement125cm3

Bore X Stroke57.0mm x 48.8mm

Max Power7.8kw/9000rpm

Max Torque9.2nm/7000rpm

Fuel SystemCarburetor

Transmission Type5 Speed, constant Mesh

Dimensions

WheelsCast

Overall Length1990mm

Overall Width755mm

Overall Height1075mm

Wheel Base1270mm

Ground Clearance167mm

Seat Height770mm

Kerb Mass126kg

Fuel Tank14.2L

Suspension

FrontSpring Hydraulic Damping

RearSpring Hydraulic Damping

Tyre Size

Front2.75-18 Tubeless

Rear90/90-18 Tubeless

Brake

FrontHydraulic Disc

RearInternal Expanding Drum

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”