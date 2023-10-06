Suzuki Ignis latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement
The Suzuki Ignis 2023 has some updates, more colour choices, and increased dimensions.

It’s a 1490cc diesel-powered manual transmission hatchback, a change from the previous 1290cc petrol-powered automatic model.

The new Ignis is expected to be more popular due to its powerful engine, attractive exterior, and spacious interior, making it a great choice for families or commercial uses like Uber and Careem.

The 2023 Suzuki Ignis has a hatchback design with room for 4 passengers and 1 rear hatch door.

Inside, the new Suzuki Ignis 2023 offers a spacious and luxurious environment. It can seat five people comfortably with ample headroom and standard hip and legroom.

The steering wheel is equipped with technology, including a speedometer with an app connection and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features like airbags, seat belts, accident alerts, and driver assistance features, including cruise control, ensure a secure driving experience. For more details on the interior, continue reading to get the full list of Ignis interior features.

Suzuki Ignis price in Pakistan

Suzuki Ignis price in Pakistan is Rs 2,700,000/-

Suzuki Ignis Specifications

Engine:
Horsepower 109
Torque140 Nm
Rev. at Max Torque
4400

 

Engine PlacementFront
Displacement1490 cc
Engine Bore78 mm
Engine Stroke82 mm
Drive Type4 Wheels Drive
Fuel TypeDiesel
Transmission5 Speed Manual
Dimensions:
Length3770 mm
Width1660 mm
Height1595 mm
Track, Front1460 mm
Track, Rear1470 mm
Wheel Base2435 mm
Turning Circle10 m
Ground Clearance180 mm
Tires:
Rim Size15 Inches
Number of Tires4
Spare Tire1 (Optional)
Tires Width195mm
Tire Ratio (front/ rear)70

Suzuki Ignis Fuel Average

Fuel Average20.89 Kmpl

Suzuki Ignis Fuel Tank Capacity

Fuel Tank Capacity32 L
