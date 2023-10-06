Suzuki Ignis latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Suzuki Ignis 2023 has some updates, more colour choices, and increased dimensions.

It’s a 1490cc diesel-powered manual transmission hatchback, a change from the previous 1290cc petrol-powered automatic model.

The new Ignis is expected to be more popular due to its powerful engine, attractive exterior, and spacious interior, making it a great choice for families or commercial uses like Uber and Careem.

The 2023 Suzuki Ignis has a hatchback design with room for 4 passengers and 1 rear hatch door.

Inside, the new Suzuki Ignis 2023 offers a spacious and luxurious environment. It can seat five people comfortably with ample headroom and standard hip and legroom.

The steering wheel is equipped with technology, including a speedometer with an app connection and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features like airbags, seat belts, accident alerts, and driver assistance features, including cruise control, ensure a secure driving experience. For more details on the interior, continue reading to get the full list of Ignis interior features.

Suzuki Ignis price in Pakistan

Suzuki Ignis price in Pakistan is Rs 2,700,000/-

Suzuki Ignis Specifications

Engine: Horsepower 109 Torque 140 Nm Rev. at Max Torque Advertisement Engine Placement Front Displacement 1490 cc Engine Bore 78 mm Engine Stroke 82 mm Drive Type 4 Wheels Drive Fuel Type Diesel Transmission 5 Speed Manual Dimensions: Length 3770 mm Width 1660 mm Height 1595 mm Track, Front 1460 mm Track, Rear 1470 mm Wheel Base 2435 mm Turning Circle 10 m Ground Clearance 180 mm Tires: Rim Size 15 Inches Number of Tires 4 Spare Tire 1 (Optional) Tires Width 195mm Tire Ratio (front/ rear) 70

Suzuki Ignis Fuel Average

Fuel Average 20.89 Kmpl

Suzuki Ignis Fuel Tank Capacity