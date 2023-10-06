Suzuki Ignis latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki GSX 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
In Pakistan's dynamic motorcycle market, Suzuki has been a name synonymous with...
The Suzuki Ignis 2023 has some updates, more colour choices, and increased dimensions.
It’s a 1490cc diesel-powered manual transmission hatchback, a change from the previous 1290cc petrol-powered automatic model.
The new Ignis is expected to be more popular due to its powerful engine, attractive exterior, and spacious interior, making it a great choice for families or commercial uses like Uber and Careem.
The 2023 Suzuki Ignis has a hatchback design with room for 4 passengers and 1 rear hatch door.
Inside, the new Suzuki Ignis 2023 offers a spacious and luxurious environment. It can seat five people comfortably with ample headroom and standard hip and legroom.
The steering wheel is equipped with technology, including a speedometer with an app connection and Apple CarPlay.
Safety features like airbags, seat belts, accident alerts, and driver assistance features, including cruise control, ensure a secure driving experience. For more details on the interior, continue reading to get the full list of Ignis interior features.
Suzuki Ignis price in Pakistan is Rs 2,700,000/-
|Engine:
|Horsepower
|109
|Torque
|140 Nm
|Rev. at Max Torque
4400
Advertisement
|Engine Placement
|Front
|Displacement
|1490 cc
|Engine Bore
|78 mm
|Engine Stroke
|82 mm
|Drive Type
|4 Wheels Drive
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Dimensions:
|Length
|3770 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Track, Front
|1460 mm
|Track, Rear
|1470 mm
|Wheel Base
|2435 mm
|Turning Circle
|10 m
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Tires:
|Rim Size
|15 Inches
|Number of Tires
|4
|Spare Tire
|1 (Optional)
|Tires Width
|195mm
|Tire Ratio (front/ rear)
|70
|Fuel Average
|20.89 Kmpl
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.