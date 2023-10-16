Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

The Suzuki Mehran holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistani car enthusiasts. As one of the most iconic and enduring vehicles in the country, it has garnered a loyal following for its affordability, simplicity, and reliability. In this article, we will delve into the price of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan and its key specifications that have made it a cherished choice for generations.

Key Features

Engine and Efficiency

The heart of the Mehran is its small yet efficient engine, which has been the backbone of this vehicle for years. It may not be a powerhouse, but it excels in fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting. The engine’s simplicity and reliability have been crucial to the Mehran’s long-lasting popularity.

Compact and Agile

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Mehran is its compact size, which makes it ideal for navigating Pakistan’s often congested and narrow streets. Its small footprint and excellent turning radius make parking and weaving through traffic a breeze. The car’s agility ensures it can handle the challenges of urban driving with ease.

Basic Interior and Features

While the Mehran’s interior is simple and no-frills, it provides the essentials for a comfortable driving experience. The seats are adequate, and the cabin offers a basic infotainment system. The Mehran has always prioritized practicality, and its interior reflects that philosophy.

Reliability and Maintenance

Suzuki is known for building reliable vehicles, and the Mehran is no exception. Its robust construction and straightforward engineering have earned it a reputation for being durable and dependable. Maintenance costs are also relatively low, which is a significant benefit for budget-conscious car owners.

Resale Value

The Suzuki Mehran has an exceptional resale value in Pakistan. Due to its enduring popularity, a used Mehran is often in high demand. This strong resale market makes it a relatively safe investment for those looking to buy a car that will retain its value over time.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Advertisement PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) Advertisement PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition Advertisement PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II Advertisement PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) Advertisement Advertisement PKR 900,000

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”