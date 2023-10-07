Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

The Suzuki Mehran, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, has been a prominent fixture on Pakistani roads for decades. With its cost-effective price point and reliable performance, it has captured the hearts of many motorists. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan, offering valuable insights for potential buyers and enthusiasts.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The Suzuki Mehran is powered by a modest yet reliable 800cc 4-stroke engine. While it may not be the most powerful engine on the market, it is designed for efficient urban commuting and offers impressive fuel economy.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Mehran is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The engine is tuned to deliver impressive mileage, making it an economical choice for daily transportation.

Compact Design

The compact and lightweight design of the Mehran is ideal for navigating through congested city streets. Its small footprint allows for easy parking and maneuvering.

Simple Maintenance

Suzuki has engineered the Mehran with ease of maintenance in mind. Its straightforward mechanics and readily available parts make it a hassle-free vehicle to own and repair.

Basic Features

The Mehran typically comes with basic features, including manual transmission, manual windows, and a basic audio system. While it may lack advanced amenities, it provides essential functionality for daily commuting.

Sturdy Build

The Mehran is known for its durability and rugged build quality. It can withstand the demands of Pakistani roads and various weather conditions.

Time-Tested Reliability

With its long-standing presence in the Pakistani market, the Suzuki Mehran has earned a reputation for reliability and longevity. Many owners have shared stories of their Mehran serving them faithfully for years.

Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) PKR 900,000

