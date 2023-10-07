Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The automotive market in Pakistan is continually evolving, with a growing demand...
The Suzuki Mehran, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, has been a prominent fixture on Pakistani roads for decades. With its cost-effective price point and reliable performance, it has captured the hearts of many motorists. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan, offering valuable insights for potential buyers and enthusiasts.
Engine Performance
The Suzuki Mehran is powered by a modest yet reliable 800cc 4-stroke engine. While it may not be the most powerful engine on the market, it is designed for efficient urban commuting and offers impressive fuel economy.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Mehran is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The engine is tuned to deliver impressive mileage, making it an economical choice for daily transportation.
Compact Design
The compact and lightweight design of the Mehran is ideal for navigating through congested city streets. Its small footprint allows for easy parking and maneuvering.
Simple Maintenance
Suzuki has engineered the Mehran with ease of maintenance in mind. Its straightforward mechanics and readily available parts make it a hassle-free vehicle to own and repair.
Basic Features
The Mehran typically comes with basic features, including manual transmission, manual windows, and a basic audio system. While it may lack advanced amenities, it provides essential functionality for daily commuting.
Sturdy Build
The Mehran is known for its durability and rugged build quality. It can withstand the demands of Pakistani roads and various weather conditions.
Time-Tested Reliability
With its long-standing presence in the Pakistani market, the Suzuki Mehran has earned a reputation for reliability and longevity. Many owners have shared stories of their Mehran serving them faithfully for years.
|Variants
|Price*
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II
PKR 820,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)
PKR 949,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition
PKR 890,000
Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II
PKR 900,000
Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)
PKR 900,000
