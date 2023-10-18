Suzuki Shuts Down Car Plant Following Honda and Toyota

Following Toyota and Honda, Pak Suzuki will temporarily close its automobile plant from October 25 to October 27 due to a shortage of inventory.

However, they will continue motorcycle production during this period. Honda Atlas has also decided to halt its plant operations for a week from October 24 to October 31.

Additionally, Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has chosen to cease its operations for a month, with the plant remaining closed until November 17.

It is expected that when these manufacturers resume production, they may reduce car prices. This is because the exchange rate with the US dollar has improved in recent weeks, lowering from above Rs. 300 per dollar to Rs. 280 per dollar.

As the auto industry relies heavily on imports, this will likely reduce production costs. Whether these cost savings are passed on to car buyers remains uncertain.

KIA was the first to reduce car prices by up to Rs. 500,000, and MG also lowered the price of the HS Essence by Rs. 600,000.